Noodle shop of love: Giving back and teaching children kindness

CÀ MAU — A small noodle shop in Cà Mau City, known for selling bowls of instant noodles at nearly no cost, has become a gathering place of locals every evening.

It is a self-service shop where anyone can come, grab instant noodles, add boiled water and have meals at the cost of just VNĐ1,000 per bowl.

While many poor and homeless people come for warm meals, wealthier individuals also visit, bringing their children along to teach them about generosity and compassion.

Dư Vĩnh Tường, a local living in Ward 8, arrived at the 'VNĐ1,000 noodle shop' near the intersection of Nguyễn Ngọc Sanh and Châu Văn Đặng streets.

Wearing polished shoes and a neatly tucked-in shirt, he brought his two children to a place meant to help the homeless and underprivileged.

Like everyone else, Tường prepared three bowls of noodles, complete with eggs, sausages and bean sprouts—the standard portions served at the shop. His presence sparked curiosity and quiet murmurs among the other diners.

Tường acknowledged that he and his family are not struggling financially. Instead, he brought his children to the noodle shop to share the experience and teach them about compassion.

His two children, one in elementary school and the other in kindergarten, were learning first hand about the power of generosity through the humble cut price meal.

For Tường, the people running the noodle shop were doing something incredibly meaningful for society. He wanted to remind his children of the importance of such efforts and instil in them a spirit of giving.

"Though the meal costs only VNĐ1,000, it is hearty and helps many people in difficult situations—like lottery ticket sellers and labourers. I want to contribute, and I hope others will also support this initiative.

“Perhaps more VNĐ1,000 noodle shops will emerge, helping even more people in need," Tường told the Voice of Việt Nam (VOV).

The initiative was started by Trương Minh Đương, a resident of Ward 6, Cà Mau City. Having been involved in charity work with friends in Cà Mau for about five years, Đương often saw the daily struggles of street vendors and the low paid or those scrabbling to survive. This inspired him to open the shop, which quickly gained community support.

"When I first opened the shop, I reached out to kind-hearted people, asking for small contributions—VNĐ500,000 or 1 million each. That was enough to get started.

“Then, I shared our story online and more people learned about it. Those who came to eat also helped spread the word. Gradually, more and more people began donating noodles, eggs and sausages.”

A community effort

As word spread, more people pitched in. Some donated money, while others volunteered their time to keep the shop running.

Ngô Huyền Trân, a regular volunteer who helps clean, prepare ingredients and cook at the shop, expressed her joy despite the hard work.

"Before I started volunteering here, my job was already exhausting. Adding this to my schedule made it even tougher, but I feel really happy doing it. Helping those in need—giving them a meal, even if it’s not as full as a home-cooked meal—makes a difference. Seeing them eat happily makes me feel that I’m doing something meaningful," she said.

Though the shop has been open for only a few weeks, it has already become a popular place for the homeless, low-income workers and struggling students.

Trịnh Hoàng Phi, a student at Võ Thị Sáu Secondary School, with a disadvantaged background, said: "This is my second time eating here. The noodles are delicious and they help me save money. People who are homeless or have no money can also come and eat." VNS