Eliminating substandard houses - a duty from heart: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday emphasised that eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses is a duty driven by compassion, morality, and a sense of responsibility for the community.

Chairing the third meeting of the Central Steering Committee for the Elimination of Temporary and Dilapidated Houses in Hà Nội, the PM, who is also Chairman of the committee, highlighted the significant humanitarian meaning of the scheme, showing the national spirit of great national solidarity, mutual support, and the responsibility for disadvantaged people and those in remote areas.

According to preliminary data from the committee, around 223,000 families nationwide are living in substandard housing.

In response to a call for joint efforts to eradicate substandard houses in 2025, so far, over VNĐ2.2 trillion (US$86.18 million) has been raised from organisations and individuals, with an additional VNĐ80 billion sent to the “For the Poor” Fund. Many localities have implemented innovative approaches, mobilising resources such as materials, labour, and financial support.

Several key contributors include the Ministry of National Defence (VNĐ566 billion), the Ministry of Public Security (VNĐ231 billion), and the banking sector (VNĐ1.31 trillion). Additionally, local governments have raised over VNĐ2.7 trillion.

To date, more than 121,000 substandard homes have been rebuilt or upgraded. Of these, 65,000 have been completed and handed over, while the remaining 56,000 are under construction. The programme includes the construction and repairing of 10,000 homes for war veterans and policy beneficiaries, 57,000 under national target programmes, and 53,000 directly under the campaign. Six provinces have successfully eliminated all substandard housing.

By the end of 2025, Việt Nam aims to cross out more than 101,000 makeshift houses, with 70,000 falling under the campaign’s direct efforts. This means an average of 500 homes must be upgraded or replaced daily, or about eight homes per day per province.

At the meeting, leaders of ministries, sectors and localities discussed challenges and difficulties in the work, shared their good experience, and proposed solutions to speed up the scheme.

Reaffirming the determination to complete the programme, PM Chính asked for proposals on rewards for outstanding contributors and strict punishments on those who hold back the progress.

Stressing that eliminating substandard houses is an extremely important political task, the Government leader called for stronger engagement of the whole political system in the work, especially the business community and the public, so as to basically complete the programme by October 31, 2025.

He called on economically strong provinces such as Hà Nội, HCM City, Bắc Ninh, Quảng Ninh, Đồng Nai, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, and Bình Dương to provide additional support to underprivileged localities following the spirit of leaving no one behind.

The PM directed relevant ministries to expedite land allocation, streamline funding, and prevent inefficiencies or misuse of resources. He also instructed Vietnam Television (VTV), the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and other media outlets to highlight success stories, creating momentum for public support and participation.

Localities were directed to take drastic actions to meet the deadline on December 31, and update their progress daily to the steering committee's network. — VNS