HÀ NỘI — The Politburo on February 28 announced a policy to waive tuition fees for students from preschool to high school in the public school system nationwide, starting from the 2025-2026 academic year in September 2025.

Private and non-public school students will receive tuition subsidies equivalent to tuitions in public schools, with families covering any difference in fees.

The tuition exemption policy aims to meet the nation’s development and defense requirements, reflecting the preeminence of the regime and the commitment to ensuring equal access to education, “leaving no one behind.”

Currently, Việt Nam has 23.2 million students, excluding those studying at vocational and continuing education centres. The figure includes 3.1 million preschool children under the age of five, 1.7 million five-year-old preschoolers, 8.9 million primary school students, 6.5 million junior high school students, and 3 million senior high school students.

The Ministry of Education and Training estimates the state budget will need to allocate approximately VNĐ30 trillion (US$1.17 billion) annually to implement this policy. Ten provinces and cities, including Vĩnh Phúc, Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, Yên Bái, Quảng Nam, Khánh Hòa, Đà Nẵng, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Bình Dương, and Long An, have already waived tuitions for students in the 2024-25 school year. The central budget will cover the remaining costs after deducting contributions from these provinces and cities.

The budget requirement will vary based on tuition levels set by each provincial/municipal People’s Council, following the government’s minimum and maximum tuition regulations.

The ministry emphasised that the policy is in line with Việt Nam’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to education, reflecting the nation’s progressive approach and long-term investment in educational quality. The initiative is expected to create strong public support and is conformable to the regime's preeminence, and the Party and State's policy on education as well as common trends in developed countries.

Positive response from parents and educators

The Politburo’s decision has been warmly welcomed by parents, who view it as a major relief from financial burdens and a step toward educational equality.

Nguyễn Thị Minh, a mother of three in Hà Nội, expressed her excitement about the new policy. With two children in secondary school paying over VNĐ300,000 (US$11.7) per month and one in preschool with fees exceeding VNĐ200,000, her family’s monthly tuition costs total more than VNĐ500,000.

“Tuition fees may seem manageable, but combined with expenses like meals, daycare, and extracurricular activities, the financial strain is significant. The policy alleviates some of that burden, especially during tough economic times,” Minh said.

Lương Thanh Nga, a single mother in Hà Nội who is raising two children, shared similar sentiments. Balancing a full-time job with an online business to support her children’s education, Nga was overjoyed by the news.

“I’m thrilled knowing my children won’t have to pay tuitions from next year. The policy offers real hope and fairness, ensuring no child is left behind, regardless of their family’s financial situation,” Nga said.

Educators also welcomed the policy. Nguyễn Thị Văn Hồng, Principal of Chương Dương Secondary School, in Hà Nội's Hoàn Kiếm District, said the decision was applauded by both teachers and students.

Despite being located in the capital’s downtown district, the school serves many students from underprivileged families who have migrated to Hà Nội in search of work. Hồng noted that the school has long supported students from disadvantaged backgrounds by covering their tuition fees.

“Not all parents accept financial aid, and some students consistently delay payments due to their families’ hardships. This tuition waiver policy is a tremendous relief for the school's teachers and students, and ensures that our students can focus on their studies without financial concerns,” Hồng said.

Beyond a financial support, the significance of this policy lies in the government’s commitment to equitable education and the principle that “education is the nation’s top priority,” Hồng said, expressing her hope for continued investment in education, recognising it as an investment in human development and the country’s future. — VNS