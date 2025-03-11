Child killed in tragic accident at private kindergarten

HÀ TĨNH — Police in Trần Phú Ward, the central city of Hà Tĩnh, said that a 15-month-old boy was fatally run over outside a private kindergarten on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 7am when the child, identified as H.B.L., was dropped off at the daycare by his parents, local media reported.

While the teacher was not paying attention, the boy wandered out onto the street.

At the same time, a woman driving a car arrived to drop off her own child. After leaving the school, she got back into her vehicle and drove away, unaware that L. was standing in front of her car, out of sight. The vehicle ran over the child.

Bystanders immediately shouted for the driver to stop and rushed to pull the boy from under the car. He was taken to a hospital in neighbouring province Nghệ An but did not survive.

The Hà Tĩnh Provincial Criminal Investigation Agency is handling the case, authorities said on Tuesday.

Police said that initial findings indicate the child ran outside on his own, and the driver, unaware of his presence, accidentally struck him.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. — VNS