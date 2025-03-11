Politics & Law
Home Society

Việt Nam makes progress in gender equality policies, but significant gaps remain: survey

March 11, 2025 - 18:05
The recent national survey on gender equality by the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) serves as scientific evidence to evaluate the implementation of Việt Nam’s international commitments regarding gender equality, and offer policy recommendations to promote sustainable development.
A women-owned woodworking business in Hưng Yên Province. Increasing women's access to business opportunities and funding is seen as an important area of gender equality. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

HÀ NỘI — Despite progress in gender equality policies, Việt Nam still has notable gender gaps to be addressed in leadership roles, income and healthcare, as well as economic resources and education opportunities.

Gender stereotypes also continue to affect decision-making rights and the division of labour in the household, according to a recent national survey on gender equality released by the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) on Tuesday.

A total of 9,094 people in six socio-economic regions of the country participated in the research, which analyses gender issues in seven key areas: politics, leadership and management; education, training, science and technology; economy, labour and employment; healthcare; family; gender-based violence response and prevention; and responses to climate change, natural disasters, epidemics and environmental disasters.

The research findings will serve as scientific evidence to evaluate the implementation of Việt Nam’s international commitments regarding gender equality, and offer policy recommendations to promote sustainable development.

Delegates at a seminar announcing research results on Tuesday. —VNA/VNS Photo

Speaking at the seminar announcing the survey results on Tuesday, VASS president Phan Chí Hiếu said Việt Nam is one of the countries with the fastest gender gap reduction in Southeast Asia.

Việt Nam ranked 72nd in the World Economic Forum (WEF)'s 2023 Global Gender Gap Report, jumping 11 positions compared to the previous year.

The country maintained this ranking in 2024 with a 71.5 per cent in gender parity score, which was higher than the global as well as regional average for Eastern Asia and the Pacific.

Dr Trần Thị Minh Thi, deputy director of the VASS Institute of Social Sciences Information, who served as the lead author of the research, said that gender equality is not only a matter of fairness but also an important driving force for promoting sustainable development.

The rapid development of information technology can facilitate women’s access to knowledge, employment and business opportunities, but also possibly increase inequality if women are not equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to adapt to the changing labour market.

Việt Nam needs to adopt policies that support women in accessing technology and improving their professional qualifications and digital skills, said Thi, explaining that this would not only help narrow the gender gap but also maximise the potential of women in socio-economic development.

Changes in societal perceptions of gender equality also play an important role, she added. It is necessary to strengthen communication campaigns and raise awareness to eliminate traditional gender stereotypes that hinder women’s development.

Delegates at the seminar also stressed the importance of support policies that increase women’s presence in leadership and management positions, and improve their access to funding for their businesses.

Narrowing the gender gap in education should also be a priority, particularly by creating opportunities for women and girls to access high-quality education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Other areas of focus include social welfare services as well as working conditions, employment quality and rights protections for female workers, especially in the informal sector. — VNS

