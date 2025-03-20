Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vingroup proposes metro line linking downtown HCM City, outlying district

March 20, 2025 - 21:18
Việt Nam’s largest private corporation Vingroup has summited a proposal to the HCM City People's Committee for a metro line connecting the city downtown and the outlying Cần Giờ district.
Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line No.1 — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s largest private corporation Vingroup has summited a proposal to the HCM City People's Committee for a metro line connecting the city downtown and the outlying Cần Giờ district.

The proposed urban railway will span 48.5km, running from Nguyễn Văn Linh street in District 7 to a 39ha land plot adjacent to the Can Gio sea encroachment tourism – urban area.

The double-track elevated railway with 1,435mm-gauge infrastructure is designed for speeds of up to 250km per hour. Once operational, the system will be able to transport between 30,000 and 40,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

A notable feature of the project is a combined rail and road bridge spanning the Soài Rạp River. The plan includes two maintenance depots, one in District 7 and another in Cần Giờ district.

Vingroup has proposed developing the project through a public - private partnership using a build-own-operate (BOO) contract model. Under this arrangement, the conglomerate will finance construction through its own capital and legally permitted funds, own the line, and handle its operations after completion.

The investment preparation phase is scheduled to begin in 2025, including conducting a pre-feasibility study, securing regulatory approvals, and implementing site clearance. Construction will commence in 2026 - 2027 while testing and project handover are slated for 2028. — VNS

