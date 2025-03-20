Politics & Law
Home Economy

Retail fuel prices rise slightly

March 20, 2025 - 21:08
According to the latest adjustment, RON 95-III, the most commonly used gasoline in Việt Nam, has increased by VNĐ440 to VNĐ20,080 ($0.79) per litre, while E5 RON 92 has risen by VNĐ410 to 19,690 per litre.
At a gas station in Hanoi, a slight increase in retail fuel prices has been effective from 3 pm on March 20. — VNA?VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance have announced a slight increase in retail fuel prices, effective from 3 pm on March 20.

According to the latest adjustment, RON 95-III, the most commonly used gasoline in Vietnam, has increased by VNĐ440 to VNĐ20,080 (US$0.79) per litre, while E5 RON 92 has risen by VNĐ410 to VNĐ19,690 per litre.

Diesel prices remain unchanged at VNĐ17,890 per litre compared to the previous adjustment on March 13. Meanwhile, kerosene has been revised to VNĐ18,110 per litre, and mazut is now priced at VNĐ16,950 per kilogram.

For this price adjustment cycle, the government has decided not to utilise the fuel price stabilisation fund. — VNS

