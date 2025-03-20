Canadian company to build test kit factory in Bình Định

HÀ NỘI — Gene Bio Media (GBM), a leading biotechnology company in British Columbia, Canada, is planning to establish a diagnostic test kit manufacturing facility in Bình Định Province.

The total estimated investment for the project is US$10-20 million.

During a recent meeting at the Bình Định Province People’s Committee Office, a GBM executive said that after conducting thorough research in Việt Nam, the company decided to invest in a modern factory to produce high-quality diagnostic test kits.

Deputy Chairman of the Bình Định Province People’s Committee Lâm Hải Giang welcomed GBM’s decision to invest in the province’s biotechnology sector. It is an area in which Bình Định is actively allocating resources for development and attracting investment.

GBM and Bình Định Pharmaceutical and Medical Equipment Joint Stock Company (Bidiphar) have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture for large-scale diagnostic test kit production in this province.

The partnership aims to manufacture diagnostic test kits using Canadian technology to serve the Vietnamese market and export them to Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North America.

The collaboration underscores GBM’s commitment to global expansion and pandemic preparedness, positioning the company as a key player in next-generation diagnostics.

“Việt Nam’s growing healthcare market and strategic location make it an ideal hub for our expansion,” said Jessica Hu, CEO and founder of GBM.

GBM is recognised for its groundbreaking innovations in molecular diagnostics and AI-driven healthcare solutions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, GBM played a crucial role in global public health, supplying the Canadian government with over 48 million high-quality SARS-CoV-2 rapid test kits.

Bình Định has emerged as a premier investment destination in Việt Nam, offering a range of incentives for foreign investors, including corporate income tax benefits and land rental incentives. — VNS