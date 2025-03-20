New programme to teach students about blockchain and AI trends

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Việt Nam Blockchain Association (VBA), in cooperation with the Việt Nam Nam-Korea Friendship Information Technology University (VKU), has agreed to an educational exchange programme on the blockchain and AI to provide technological insights and career guidance to students.

The VBA said in a recent working session during the Academy of Blockchain and AI Innovation (ABAII) Unitour conference in Đà Nẵng that students need to learn about new trends in AI and blockchain technology, as it will be crucial in the digital era.

ABAII experts said emerging technological trends are shaping the global labour market, highlighting that 66 per cent of businesses prioritise AI skills and that the blockchain market is projected to reach US$30 trillion by 2034.

Head representative of the VBA’s Đà Nẵng Office Võ Công Khôi provided an in-depth perspective on generative AI, a technology that is significantly impacting areas such as content creation, product design and scientific research.

Data from Microsoft has revealed that 66 per cent of businesses worldwide would refrain from hiring candidates lacking AI skills, he said.

The statistic underscores that AI is no longer optional, but an essential requirement for maintaining competitiveness in the future job market, he added.

Vice Rector of VKU Trần Thế Sơn emphasised the critical role of integrating new technologies into academic curricula.

He said AI and blockchain platforms will become key drivers of the digital transformation, presenting both opportunities and challenges for the labour market.

Sơn said the cooperation between VKU and VBA would help train students in essential skills and knowledge of global technological trends.

VKU curriculum

Nguyễn Đức Hiển, head of the Faculty of Computer Science at VKU, stated that the university has already integrated blockchain and AI courses into its official curriculum, and students are ready to participate in practical projects with major tech enterprises.

The university, built in 2007 with ODA funding of $10 million from the South Korean government, is a major training centre for skilled IT workers and technicians serving FDI enterprises in the central region.

Earlier this year, VBA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Đà Nẵng authorities on building international financial centres.

VKU plans to cooperate with LG Electronics and the University of Northampton in the UK to research digital work and applications in high-tech industries.

To date, 14 businesses are operating chip design and semiconductor facilities in Đà Nẵng, including Synopsys, Uniquify, Renesas, Synapse (now Quest Global), Sannei Hytechs, Mixel Việt Nam, Marvell Việt Nam, Sibridges Việt Nam, Ideas2Silion Việt Nam, FPT Semiconductor, Viettel Hi-Tech and Acronics.

Đà Nẵng is leading the country in the digitalisation progress, with an average rate of 2.3 digital businesses per 1,000 people. — VNS