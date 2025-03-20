Market continues to decline as foreign investors increase net selling

HÀ NỘI — The stock market extended its losses on Wednesday, with the VN-Index dropping below 1,325 points. Liquidity improved compared to the previous session, while foreign investors increased their net selling pressure.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index lost 6.34 points, or 0.48 per cent, closing at 1,324.63 points.

Market breadth remained negative, with 195 decliners, 109 gainers, and 58 unchanged stocks. Trading liquidity increased to VNĐ23.5 trillion (approximately US$920.3 million), marking a 19.3 per cent rise from the previous session.

Meanwhile, the VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation, also declined, losing 11.01 points, or 0.79 per cent, to settle at 1,377.63 points. Within the VN30 basket, 20 stocks fell, eight advanced and two remained unchanged.

The market’s downturn was primarily driven by losses in blue-chip technology and banking stocks.

FPT Corporation (FPT) posted the sharpest drop, slipping 4.15 per cent, erasing nearly 1.9 points from the VN-Index. Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG) also declined, losing 3.72 per cent, while Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPB) fell 1.77 per cent.

Despite the overall market weakness, several large-cap stocks helped limit the decline. Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR) led the market, rising 4.19 per cent, contributing nearly 1.5 points to the VN-Index.

It was followed by Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC) which gained 1.17 per cent, while Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB) advanced 1.55 per cent. Meanwhile, Imexpharm Corporation (IPM) hit its ceiling price, rising 6.88 per cent.

Market analysts at Saigon - Hanoi Securities (SHS) noted that the VN-Index remains in a short-term uptrend, with its nearest support level at 1,315 points, corresponding to the lowest price recorded on March 11, 2025, and stronger support at 1,300 points.

"The market continues to experience selling pressure and portfolio restructuring across many stocks following an eight-week rally. The VN-Index and VN30 are facing strong resistance around 1,350 points and 1,400 points, respectively, and are currently undergoing a consolidation phase after an extended period of growth," SHS stated.

"In the short term, the VN-Index is not in an attractive range for additional capital allocation. However, the market remains selectively positive, with short-term rotational opportunities. Investors should maintain a balanced portfolio and focus on stocks with strong fundamentals, leading positions in strategic sectors, and exceptional growth potential in the economy."

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index edged down by 0.71 per cent, closing at 245.28 points. Trading value on the northern bourse reached VNĐ987 billion, with more than 58 million shares changing hands.

Foreign investors were recorded as strong net sellers on Wednesday, offloading shares worth over VNĐ1.4 trillion on the HoSE and over VNĐ75 billion on the HNX. — VNS