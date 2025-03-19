Biometric authentication must be applied to immigration process this year: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has directed all airports and border gates to use biometric authentication for entry and exit procedures this year.

He made the request on Tuesday at the first meeting of the Central Steering Committee on science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06.

Project 06 was built on Decision 06 issued by the PM in 2022, which approved the development of an application for population data, electronic identification and authentication to advance the nation's digital transformation through 2030.

Speaking at the meeting, PM Chính stressed the importance of applying technology and innovation to improve administrative procedures.

This is a mission that “must be done, and done well”, he said, adding that it requires a dramatic shift in both awareness and action.

He asked all sectors and every administrative unit to use technology to improve online public services and enhance their efficiency.

“We should strive for further reduction of administrative procedures, and proactively provide services to the people, without waiting until they ask,” he said.

One of these services is the immigration process at airports and border gates, he added.

To enable these facilities to apply biometric authentication, and for airline passengers to use the electronic identification application VNeID for exit and entry procedures, the National Data Center must start operating this year, according to the Government leader.

For this, all ministries, sectors and localities must complete their databases, open digital data exchanges and facilitate data transmission through satellite systems and high-speed broadband optical cables, he added. — BIZHUB/VNS