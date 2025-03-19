Railway industry gears up for major boost

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s railway sector is set for a significant upgrade with the US$8.37 billion Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway project, which was approved by the National Assembly and scheduled to begin construction in late 2025.

After the NA approved the investment policy on February 19, a senior leader of the Việt Nam Railways Corporation (VNR) said: “The Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway project presents a valuable opportunity for domestic enterprises to adapt and gradually establish the foundation for a modern railway industry.

"This project is expected to pave the way for larger ambitions, such as the high-speed North-South railway and urban rail projects.”

A day earlier, the Government had submitted Report No 109/BC-CP to the National Assembly, addressing draft resolutions and clarifying feedback from parliamentary members on the project’s investment policy. The report devoted significant attention to the acquisition, transfer, and mastery of railway technology.

A development plan for the entire railway sector has already been approved by the Politburo under Official Dispatch No 11376-CV/VPTW on September 18, 2024, regarding the high-speed North-South railway investment policy.

Under this plan, Việt Nam’s railway industry aims to achieve full control over construction engineering and local assembly while gradually localising vehicles and components for national and urban rail systems by 2045.

The plan also envisions domestic production and step-by-step localisation of hardware and software for information, signalling and power supply systems, alongside mastering operation and maintenance capabilities.

For the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway project, the pre-feasibility study report outlines key areas for technology transfer.

These include the acquisition of machinery and equipment suitable for producing locomotives and carriages for the national railway (with speeds below 200 kilometres per hour) and the procurement of designs for urban railway production. For production and assembly technology transfer, the government plans to assign qualified domestic enterprises to form joint ventures with foreign partners.

Once the investment policy is approved and funding is secured for factory development and technology transfer, the VNR could manufacture vehicles for both national and urban railways and gradually produce components and spare parts for high-speed rail.

Phạm Hữu Sơn, General Director of the Transport Engineering Design Inc (TEDI) - the lead consultant for the pre-feasibility study report - noted that the project’s planned 160 kilometres per hour rail technology aligns well with Việt Nam’s conditions.

This provides an excellent opportunity for domestic construction and railway engineering firms to deepen their involvement and eventually master the technology.

“Alongside the North-South high-speed railway project, this initiative serves as a foundation for developing Việt Nam’s railway and supporting industries,” Phạm said.

Early moves

According to the Việt Nam Railway Authority, as of January 2025, 35 domestic railway-related facilities are involved in manufacturing, maintenance, repair and production of locomotives, carriages and railway equipment.

Despite this infrastructure, the railway industry remains underdeveloped. Most railway equipment and components still rely on imports, and domestic production capacity is limited by outdated and fragmented technology.

“The sector’s annual production value averages just VNĐ343 billion, highlighting significant challenges amid the rapid progress of Industry 4.0,” said Trần Thiện Cảnh, Director of the Việt Nam Railway Authority.

In preparation for the project, the industry has made strategic moves to enhance its technological capabilities. In February 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Trade established a drafting committee to develop a support industry plan aimed at modernising railway manufacturing and integrating it with other industrial sectors.

The VNR has also proposed forming joint ventures between domestic and international partners, with local companies holding controlling stakes. To ensure the success of these ventures, the VNR has suggested three special mechanisms: establishing a preferential pricing framework for domestic railway enterprises, designating railway industrial products as key mechanical products, and revising land and asset valuation policies to boost capital and competitiveness.

Đặng Sỹ Mạnh, Chairman of the VNR’s Board of Members, said: “This is a critical step toward becoming a supplier of materials and components for major projects like the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway, the North-South high-speed railway, and urban rail systems in HCM City and Hà Nội.”

Lessons from global railway development

Việt Nam’s railway industry can draw valuable lessons from countries that have successfully developed their domestic railway sectors. Nations like China, Spain and Poland have gradually increased localisation rates through joint ventures with major global integrators such as Kawasaki (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Alstom (France) and Bombardier (Canada).

Strategic steps from procurement to full system operation have enabled domestic enterprises to master system design, train assembly, and production of hardware and software for railway operations.

In the initial stages, Government investment in infrastructure and comprehensive procurement combined with tax incentives on land and imported goods have been crucial in supporting the industry's development. Establishing specialised research centres equipped with advanced experimental tools and software for economic, technical, and environmental analysis has provided a strong foundation for innovation.

Ensuring infrastructure compatibility across domestic and international rail networks has fostered broader industrial growth in mechanics, electronics, and information technology. — VNS