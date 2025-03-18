Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietnam Airlines expands flight frequency on Hanoi-Manila route

March 18, 2025 - 19:58
Vietnam Airlines has announced an increase in the frequency of flights on the Hanoi - Manila route, effective April 1, 2025.
An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines takes off from Nội Bài Airport. — Photo courtesy of the airline

HÀ NỘI — To accommodate the growing travel demand between Việt Nam and the Philippines, Vietnam Airlines has announced an increase in the frequency of flights on the Hanoi - Manila route, effective April 1.

The airline will enhance its service from three flights per week to daily flights. Specifically, the national carrier will increase its frequency of flights on the Hanoi - Manila route from three flights a week to seven.

The carrier will also be adjusting the frequency to four flights a week, flying on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays between HCM City and Manila.

With these updates, the total number of flights between Vietnam and the Philippines will rise to 11 flights per week, improving connectivity and supporting travel and trade between the two nations. — VNS

Public-private partnership catalyses sustainable agri-food chain growth

Established in 2010, the Việt Nam Partnership for Sustainable Agriculture (PSAV) has been instrumental in mobilising investment resources, applying scientific and technological advancements, and developing effective and sustainable value chains for Việt Nam's key agricultural commodities under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

