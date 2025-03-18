Vietnam Airlines expands flight frequency on Hanoi-Manila route

HÀ NỘI — To accommodate the growing travel demand between Việt Nam and the Philippines, Vietnam Airlines has announced an increase in the frequency of flights on the Hanoi - Manila route, effective April 1.

The airline will enhance its service from three flights per week to daily flights. Specifically, the national carrier will increase its frequency of flights on the Hanoi - Manila route from three flights a week to seven.

The carrier will also be adjusting the frequency to four flights a week, flying on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays between HCM City and Manila.

With these updates, the total number of flights between Vietnam and the Philippines will rise to 11 flights per week, improving connectivity and supporting travel and trade between the two nations. — VNS