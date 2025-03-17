Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air flights to operate from Tân Sơn Nhất’s new terminal in May

HÀ NỘI — Domestic flights of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the new-generation carrier Vietjet Air will officially operate from Terminal 3 of HCM City’s Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport from May 5.

This passenger terminal will experience a trial operation on the Tân Sơn Nhất - Vân Đồn - Tân Sơn Nhất (SGN-VDO-SGN) route with these two airlines at 4am on April 24, and on the Tân Sơn Nhất - Nội Bài - Tân Sơn Nhất (SGN-HAN-SGN) route at 4am on April 28. Meanwhile, the other four airlines — Vasco, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines, and Pacific Airlines — will continue to operate from the existing domestic Terminal T1.

To ensure safety during the transition, the airport requests that airlines, ground service units, and aviation and non-aviation service providers ensure their staff are updated on the latest information. They are also urged to review all equipment and procedures, prepare human resources, and provide proper training to handle potential emergencies during both the testing phases and long-term operations.

These units are advised to cooperate closely with the airport to promptly update information and implement the appropriate operational plans. They should also communicate the necessary information to passengers and agents. — VNS