Public-private partnership catalyses sustainable agri-food chain growth

HÀ NỘI – The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Working Group on Fruits and Vegetables and the Việt Nam Partnership for Sustainable Agriculture (PSAV) Secretariat, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, co-organised the conference "Realising the Food Innovation Hub Việt Nam (FIH-V) Plan 2025" in Bắc Ninh province.

The conference was organised to disseminate and deliberate on the implementation plan for the Food Innovation Hub Việt Nam (FIH-V) 2025 initiative, which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment. It also provided a platform for exchanging experiences and visiting a sustainable potato production model that integrates high-tech applications and low-emission cultivation.

Revolutionising potato farming: A sustainable approach

Established in 2010 under the "New Vision for Agriculture" initiative and the 20-20-20 goal (increasing productivity by 20 per cent, reducing poverty by 20 per cent, and cutting emissions by 20 per cent), PSAV has been instrumental in mobilising investment resources, applying scientific and technological advancements, and developing effective and sustainable value chains for Việt Nam's key agricultural commodities under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

PSAV currently maintains 8 PPP Working Groups, including the PPP Working Group on Fruits and Vegetables, which is overseen by the National Agricultural Extension Centre (public sector) in partnership with PepsiCo Foods Việt Nam and Syngenta Việt Nam (private sector partners). This organisation has implemented novel methods of potato cultivation with the aim of increasing productivity, reducing environmental damage, and raising the incomes of producers.

In 2024, the PPP Working Group on Fruits and Vegetables implemented a series of innovative potato farming solutions, such as using drones to monitor the crop cycle and spray pesticides, precision irrigation systems, and fertigation techniques. Additionally, the group has implemented integrated pest management strategies.

These efforts not only support Việt Nam's COP26 commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, but also contribute to the implementation of the Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development Strategy for 2021-2030, with a vision for 2050. The PPP Working Group on Fruits and Vegetables has become a pioneering force in piloting new technologies and innovations as a result of these advancements. Potatoes are the first agricultural sector under the FIH-V initiative.

Focused discussions on policy obstacles and challenges within the value chain regarding innovation adoption will feature prominently in the conference to implement the FIH-V initiative by 2025. The working group's experts will also present plans to expand sustainable potato farming areas in northern Việt Nam, following the successful 2024-2025 winter-spring crop season. They will also discuss the application of digital technology to improve crop management efficiency, identify production challenges and market constraints, and propose solutions to optimise the supply chain, reduce dependence on imports, and transition to a sustainable, modern, and highly competitive agricultural sector.

Extending the sustainable potato production model to Northern Việt Nam

PepsiCo, Syngenta, and key partners, including the National Agricultural Extension Centre, Yara, Netafim_Khang Thinh, Novacid, Mimosatek, Viettransco, Duc Minh, USAID-Resonance (GDA project), and the "She Feeds The World" (SFtW) project by CAREVN, have collectively implemented the sustainable potato production project in the Central Highlands since 2019. The project has yielded exceptional results.

In 2024, the cultivation area will have increased nearly fourfold to 1,700 hectares, from 400 hectares. The average yields will be 30-34 tons per hectare, substantially higher than those achieved using traditional farming methods.

Building upon this success, the project participants have expanded the model to encompass 320 hectares in northern provinces during the winter-spring season of 2024-2025. The average potato yield increased by 8 tons per hectare compared to previous seasons, reaching 23-26 tons per hectare after just one season.

Furthermore, the implementation of precision irrigation systems has resulted in a reduction in production costs, equating to a saving of 3,170 cubic metres of water per hectare. The utilisation of drones has resulted in a more than tenfold reduction in pesticide solution usage, while the integrated pest management approach has reduced the necessity for pesticide spraying by two applications per season. During the 2023-2024 winter-spring season, the previous pilot programmes in Thanh Hóa and Hải Dương provinces also attained remarkable results, with peak yields of up to 35 tons per hectare.

Participating in the linkage model, potato farmers receive technical support on new varieties, cultivation methods, and the safe and economical use of pesticides and fertilisers, as well as water-saving irrigation technology and mechanisation in sustainable potato production. Simultaneously, partnering businesses provide input materials and purchase all harvested products.

According to Mr Nguyen Thanh Tuan, Director of External Affairs and Sustainable Development at Syngenta Việt Nam: "Thanks to training farmers on proper usage, product quality is ensured without residues, meeting PepsiCo's global standards. Applying these solutions also helps farmers reduce pesticide costs by 2 million VND/ha, increase productivity by 10-15 per cent, and contribute to PepsiCo's 6,000 tons of potato exports in 2024. We believe that expanding cooperation with PepsiCo and partners will create a livelihood and a more profitable, higher-yielding crop choice for farmers," Mr Tuan shared.

Mr Nguyen Viet Ha, General Director of PepsiCo Foods Việt Nam, stated that implementing the sustainable production linkage model will initially help the company secure domestic raw materials for PepsiCo's second food factory, which will begin operations in Hà Nam in the third quarter of this year. Subsequently, it will aim for exports and increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese agricultural products in the international market.

Highly appreciating the effectiveness of the model, Mr Le Quoc Thanh, Director of the National Agricultural Extension Centre, said: "In the context of global agriculture shifting strongly towards sustainability, emission reduction, and climate change adaptation, the sustainable potato value chain model by PepsiCo Foods, Syngenta, and partners not only promotes green agriculture but also lays the foundation for the FIH-V Project — aiming to expand the model, apply advanced technologies, and create sustainable value for Việt Nam's potato industry. I believe the Agricultural Extension System will play an important role in promoting this innovative pilot model, along with other potential innovative programmes of the PPP Task Force on Fruits and Vegetables." – VNS