Techcombank named best digital bank in Việt Nam for three years in a row

HÀ NỘI Techcombank has won the award for ‘Digital Bank of the Year in Việt Nam’ and ‘Best Mobile Banking app in Việt Nam’ at The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2025.

This is the third year running Techcombank has won the award, confirming its strong leadership in digital banking.

The Asset Triple A Digital Awards recognise financial institutions that have excelled in innovation and developing unique and meaningful digital experiences for customers across the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Techcombank was named the Digital Bank of the Year in Việt Nam in recognition of its data and AI capabilities, the excellence of its digital banking platforms, and its pioneering new digital-led offerings and hyper-personalised customer experiences.

The award for Best Mobile Banking app recognised the quality and stability of the Techcombank Mobile app, the range of banking services that it brings to customers’ fingertips, and the seamless customer journeys that it provides.

Pranav Seth, Chief Digital Officer at Techcombank said: “Techcombank is reimagining banking in Việt Nam with our hyper-personalised experiences and seamless customer journeys.

"The investments we have made in our data and AI capabilities and digital banking platform over the past four years are delivering real value for Techcombank and for our customers. We are now well ahead of the curve in terms of digital innovation and on our way to realising our vision Change banking, Change lives.”

Techcombank has successfully scaled its digital banking platform to serve over 15.4 million customers at the end of 2024. Over the last two years Techcombank on-boarded 3.6 million new customers, with over 55 per cent of these acquired digitally.

Techcombank has one of the most digitally engaged customer bases of any bank in the world with all 10 million retail customers using its Techcombank Mobile app, 91 per cent of retail customer transactions conducted online, and an average of around 56 logins to its digital banking platform active user per month.

Techcombank’s digital banking platform and mobile app are enabling it to bring new first-in-kind, digital-led offerings to its millions of customers. Notably, Auto-earning 2.0 is now available on the Techcombank Mobile app where it can be activated at the click of a button, enabling individuals and SMEs to earn higher interest on the idle cash in their primary account. Auto-earning had already attracted more than 2,6 million users by the end of 2024, driving the Bank’s CASA balance to a record high.

The Asset also recognised Techcombank for its outstanding hyper-personalised experiences that are powered by the Bank’s ‘data brain’ and AI capabilities and delivered to millions of individual customers through its digital platform.

In 2024, Techcombank leveraged its AI-powered marketing technology stack to send over 680 million personalised messages, including money management advice and product recommendations, to individual customers, delivering the right information at the right time to each one.

The Asset Digital awards also acknowledged Techcombank Rewards, the bank’s ground-breaking loyalty ecosystem, which has quickly become the largest loyalty program in the Vietnamese banking sector. With Techcombank Rewards customers can seamlessly collect and redeem loyalty points as they transact using the Techcombank Mobile app at more than 420 leading partner brands and a nationwide network of 16,000 acceptance points. By the end of 2024, Techcombank Rewards had over 10 million active users and had seen over 720 million reward transactions.

With its comprehensive digital capabilities, Techcombank has seamlessly integrated a wide range of financial services into a multi-sector ecosystem - from savings, investments and individual financial management – all within a unique banking app. Notably, the integration of Techcom Securities into the Techcombank Mobile app has enabled 60 per cent of new securities accounts to be opened entirely online, enhancing accessibility and convenience for customers.

In 2024, Techcombank moved its front-end digital banking platform for retail and corporate customers to the cloud, further enhancing its scalability and stability. By shifting to the cloud, the digital banking platform is now ready to manage higher volumes of transactions and support the bank’s accelerated growth. VNS