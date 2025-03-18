Vietnamese rice gains popularity among Japanese consumers

HÀ NỘI — Japanese consumers are increasingly turning to Vietnamese rice as an alternative to domestic varieties, thanks to its comparable quality and lower price.

Takashi Takanashi, board director of Spice House Co, a company in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, that sells imported food wholesale to restaurants and retail stores, said his firm is receiving more inquiries about Vietnamese rice.

He told the press that the company's store sells five kilos of Vietnamese-grown Japonica rice for 3,240 yen (about US$21.80), significantly cheaper than the 4,000 yen (about $27) price tag for Japanese-grown Japonica rice. Japonica rice, known for its small and short grains, is Japan’s staple variety

Takanashi said that Vietnamese Japonica rice closely resembles its Japanese counterpart in both appearance and taste. Due to the high demand, the company has nearly run out of stock and has implemented a one-bag-per-customer limit.

Việt Nam, the world's fifth-largest rice producer, is increasingly supplying Japan, where private rice imports have jumped from 368 tonnes in fiscal 2023 to 991 tonnes by the end of January 2025, according to Japan's Ministry of Agriculture.

Despite a hefty tariff of 341 yen per kilo on private rice imports, foreign rice remains a more affordable option for Japanese consumers compared to domestically produced varieties like Koshihikari.

According to Mainichi.jp, Koshihikari and similar premium Japanese rice varieties are priced at approximately 800 yen (around $5.40) per kilo. — BIZHUB/VNS