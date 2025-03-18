Việt Nam hosts record-breaking US business delegation

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of 64 prominent US companies has arrived in Việt Nam to explore business opportunities, the largest delegation of its kind to date.

The firms represent a wide range of sectors, including energy, technology, defence, aviation, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, financial services and investment funds. Among the key players in the delegation are global giants like Apple, Boeing, Intel, Nike, Amazon, Pacifico Energy and Meta.

President and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), Ted Osius, which hosts the delegation, said as Việt Nam enters a new phase with a reformed and streamlined political system, the US business community is optimistic about the positive impacts of these changes and the new opportunities for cooperation they will bring.

He said at a press conference on Tuesday that the three-day trip of US businesses to Việt Nam offers an opportunity to reaffirm the long-term commitment of US businesses in the country, highlight the diverse areas of cooperation, and strengthen the close relationship between the Vietnamese government and the US business community.

During the event, representatives from several major enterprises expressed their strong commitment to investing in Việt Nam.

A representative from Pacifico Energy Group praised the Vietnamese government's efforts in removing barriers to investment, business, and trade, fostering a more business-friendly environment, and increasing imports of goods from the US.

The representative said Việt Nam holds significant potential in developing offshore wind power and is eager to take the lead in collaborating with the country to enhance energy security, paving the way for more potential investors.

The group also expressed confidence that increased energy cooperation between the US and Việt Nam will bolster energy security in Việt Nam and further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Also at the event, a representative from Meta shared the company's upcoming investment plans in Việt Nam, reaffirming the firm's commitment to long-term investment in the country.

The US is Việt Nam’s second-largest trade partner, a top investor, and one of the biggest export markets. At the same time, Việt Nam is the US seventh-largest trading partner. The growing presence of US corporations highlights their confidence in Việt Nam’s economic potential and investment climate. — BIZHUB/VNS