SJC gold and ring prices hit all-time highs, reaching near VNĐ100 million threshold

HÀ NỘI — The domestic gold market continued to set records on Wednesday, following global trends.

At 1.45pm, SJC gold bars at Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC) and Phú Quý Group were quoted at VNĐ98.3 million per tael (US$3,848.49) for sellers and VNĐ99.8 million per tael for buyers.

Similarly, SJC gold bars at Bảo Tín Minh Châu were traded at VNĐ98.4 million for sellers and VNĐ99.8 million for buyers.

These are the highest-ever prices for Vietnamese SJC gold bars. Prices have soared over 17 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Gold rings are also seeing strong growth, quoted at VNĐ98.2 million per tael for sellers and VNĐ99.7 million for buyers.

The surge is driven by a record-breaking streak in international gold prices.

The spot price of gold rose to hit a record high on Wednesday, as tensions in the Middle East and US President Donald Trump's tariff plans lifted the bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Prices per ounce reached above the $3,000 threshold for the first time on March 14.

Given the strong increase in the market, experts have warned investors to be cautious before making any investing decisions. — BIZHUB/VNS