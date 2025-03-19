Lào Cai launches initiatives to enhance logistics and e-commerce

HÀ NỘI — Leveraging its strategic position along the Kunming – Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng – Quảng Ninh economic corridor, the northern province of Lào Cai is rolling out key initiatives to strengthen its logistics and e-commerce sectors, aiming to facilitate cross-border trade with China’s Yunnan province and drive border trade growth between Việt Nam and China.

According to Hoàng Quốc Khánh, permanent vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, nearly 700 Vietnamese enterprises are engaged in regular import-export activities through the Lào Cai – Hekou international border gate. However, logistics infrastructure remains a challenge, leading to high transportation costs along the economic corridor.

Nguyễn Đình Vượng, Deputy General Director of SITC Bondex Vietnam Logistics Co Ltd, emphasised that transportation infrastructure is the backbone of logistics development.

He urged Lào Cai to fast-track the construction of the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway and Sa Pa airport, upgrades to the Nội Bài – Lào Cai expressway and improvements in transport infrastructure within the border economic zone.

Additionally, he called for preferential policies to attract major investors in logistics and freight transport, strengthening Lào Cai’s role as a cross-border trade hub.

Vương Trinh Quốc, head of the Management Board of the Lào Cai Economic Zone, affirmed the province’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.

Measures include enhancing infrastructure, streamlining administrative procedures, facilitating customs clearance, expanding logistics services to support import-export activities and refining policies to attract investment and position Lào Cai as an international logistics hub.

Khánh further announced that Lào Cai will develop a network of inland ports and logistics hubs, with a total cargo clearance capacity exceeding 1.5 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units).

These hubs will be established in Lào Cai, Kim Thành – Bản Vược area, and other strategic locations linked to Sa Pa airport. The province will also construct new warehouses and logistics centres to support goods transshipment and storage, maximising Lào Cai’s geographic advantages.

Despite logistics advancements, cross-border e-commerce between Lào Cai and China faces hurdles, mainly due to limited understanding of Chinese consumer culture and low brand recognition of Vietnamese products.

Phan Trung Bá, Director of the Lào Cai Department of Finance, outlined steps to remove these barriers, including connecting local specialty products with Yunnan province.

He emphasised the need to organise exhibitions and trade showcases to introduce Vietnamese goods to the Chinese market and establish a research and development (R&D) centre to bridge market gaps and connect manufacturers, service providers, and distributors.

To further support digital trade, Lào Cai is developing an integrated supply chain network that ensures seamless delivery from factories to end consumers.

The province also plans to invest in online export infrastructure, featuring O2O (Online-to-Offline) sales models, showroom spaces combined with livestream studios, training programmes for Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Key Opinion Consumers (KOCs) and B2B and B2C e-commerce platforms to facilitate direct exports.

By implementing these strategies, Lào Cai aims to strengthen its logistics capabilities, enhance cross-border e-commerce, and cement its position as a key trade gateway between Việt Nam and China. — VNS