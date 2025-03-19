Toyota Motor produces 700,000th car in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Toyota Motor Việt Nam (TMV) rolled out its 700,000th car on Wednesday, becoming the first automaker in Việt Nam to reach this milestone.

This event marks Toyota's 30 years of operations in Việt Nam in September, demonstrating the company's commitment to advancing the domestic automotive industry.

The 700,000th vehicle was a Veloz Cross, which had been consistently among the best-selling models in the market.

Toyota Motor Việt Nam's factory, located in the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc, was established in 1995 and officially began operations one year later.

From an initial production rate of just two vehicles per day, the plant's capacity has grown to produce over 108 vehicles per day, or approximately 27,000 per year. This steady expansion shows Toyota's stable and sustainable growth in the Vietnamese market.

Toyota Motor was also the first automaker in Việt Nam to be granted ISO 14001 certification for environmental management in 1999, and has continuously maintained and improved its system since.

The company is also the first automaker in Việt Nam to complete a full five-stage manufacturing process - stamping, welding, painting, assembly, and quality inspection. Its stamping workshop was launched in 2003.

Toyota Motor has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to support local enterprises operating in supporting industries, and strengthen links between domestic businesses and automotive manufacturers in Việt Nam.

To date, Toyota Motor has partnered with 60 suppliers, including 13 Vietnamese companies, lifting the total number of localised products to over 1,000.

The company also provides stable jobs for more than 1,500 labourers, making a significant contribution to Vĩnh Phúc's socio-economic development.

With these achievements, Toyota Motor Việt Nam was honoured with the Good Factory Award 2024, a prestigious recognition for factories that excel in productivity, quality, and operational improvements in manufacturing across Japan and Asia.

The award, presented by the Japan Management Association, made Toyota Motor Việt Nam the only manufacturer outside Japan to receive this distinction. — VNS