Lâm Đồng authorities call for cooperation to expand int'l flights

CENTRAL HIGHLANDS — The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng has directed relevant agencies to support Liên Khương International Airport in expanding international flight routes.

The move aims to strengthen connectivity between Đà Lạt City and key destinations in the region.

With an increasing number of tourists choosing Đà Lạt as a travel destination in recent years, the province needs to double efforts to restore and expand domestic flight frequencies and introduce new international routes such as Đà Lạt-Singapore, Đà Lạt-Siem Reap, and flights to Northeast Asian markets including China and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

In the first two months of the year, the province welcomed approximately 1.87 million visitors, reflecting a 10 per cent increase year-on-year. This included 1.73 million domestic tourists and 140,000 international visitors, nearly 50 per cent of whom were from the RoK.

Although the airport has undergone significant upgrades to meet operational requirements for domestic and international flights, collaboration among local authorities remains crucial in promoting new direct international routes that link Đà Lạt with countries across the region.

Currently, the airport is capable of handling 2.5 million passengers annually. It is estimated to serve 34-36 domestic flights per day, with about 6,700 passengers daily.

Domestic airlines operating at the airport such as Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, Bamboo Airways, and Vietjet Air offer air service between Đà Lạt and major cities such as Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Vinh, Cần Thơ, Đà Nẵng, and HCM City.

Besides, Jeju Air and Korean Air conduct fights connecting Đà Lạt and the RoK, while Air Asia operates the route from the city to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). — VNS