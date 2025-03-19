LOTTE's cold chain logistics centre begins construction in southern province

ĐỒNG NAI — LOTTE Global Logistics, a subsidiary of South Korea’s LOTTE Group, on Wednesday commenced construction of a 5.5ha Cold Chain Logistics Centre in the southern province of Đồng Nai Province, with the aim of this facility becoming Việt Nam's leading cold supply chain hub.

Situated in Đồng Nai, a key logistics hub adjacent to the country's biggest economic centre HCM City, the centre benefits from close proximity to major ports and airports, and is set to become a pivotal logistics hub in southern Việt Nam.

The facility will have an operational area of 2.6ha of the total 5.5ha, incorporating both a cold storage warehouse and a conventional storage facility. Initial groundwork began in February 2025, with full operational capacity expected by May 2026.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of Đồng Nai Province People's Committee Võ Tấn Đức highlighted the project's importance, stating that the Cold Chain Logistics Centre is a pioneering FDI project in the logistics sector within Đồng Nai's industrial parks, and that it "aligns with our investment attraction strategy as the province increasingly becomes a critical transport and logistics hub in southern Việt Nam."

"I greatly appreciate the investor's commitment to implementing and operationalising this project. I firmly believe that its completion will generate employment, enhance local income levels, and contribute to the economic and social development of both Đồng Nai and Việt Nam at large."

The centre will provide an all-encompassing One-Stop logistics service, covering import-export, storage, and transportation. Equipped with state-of-the-art cold storage facilities, it will support a diverse range of goods, from perishable food products to high-value commodities.

In addition, the centre will play a crucial role in supporting South Korean SMEs operating in Việt Nam. In May 2024, LOTTE Global Logistics signed a strategic agreement with the Government-run Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) to enhance global logistics competitiveness, particularly benefiting Korean businesses engaged in import-export activities in Việt Nam. Furthermore, the centre collaborates with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) to serve as a 'Logistics Support Hub,' assisting South Korean enterprises in overcoming logistical challenges with tailored solutions.

Kang Byung-goo, CEO of LOTTE Global Logistics, stated that the Cold Chain Logistics Centre in Đồng Nai marks a significant step in their expansion strategy in Việt Nam."We are committed to providing high-quality, comprehensive logistics services across the country. Our goal is to establish this facility as a premier logistics hub, supporting business diversification and boosting Việt Nam's import-export activities.”

Currently, LOTTE Global Logistics Vietnam, operates five key warehouses across the country. In the Mekong Delta region, its cold storage facility at Long Hậu Industrial Park in Long An Province has been operational since 2008, with a capacity of 25,000 pallets. The Đồng Nai Cold Chain Logistics Centre is the latest addition to its growing network, with plans for further expansion, including a 7,400-pallet cold storage facility in Bình Minh Industrial Park, Vĩnh Long Province. — VNS