Ethiopian Airlines to launch new passenger service to Hà Nội from July

HÀ NỘI — Ethiopian Airlines, one of leading airlines in Africa, on March 18 announced the commencement of a new air service connecting Hanoi and Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) with four flights a week, starting from July 10.

In its announcement, the airline said the new route will further enhance Ethiopian Airlines' global connectivity and provide convenient travel options for passengers travelling between Africa and Southeast Asia.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew said the route will expand its presence in Southeast Asia and enhance air connectivity for its customers in the region.

It will create opportunities for stronger ties and collaborations with Vietnam through the carrier's extensive global network, he said. — VNS