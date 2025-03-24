Cooperatives embrace green transformation to boost exports

HÀ NỘI — Many cooperatives in Việt Nam have prioritised green and clean products to enhance their brand image and creating a competitive edge in the global market.

According to experts, green production, green exports and green consumption have become crucial trends globally. In key export markets like the United States, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, consumers are placing increasing importance on environmental protection alongside product quality and price.

For instance, the European Union (EU) is towards sustainable consumption, which requires compliance with stringent standards on animal and plant quarantine, traceability, environmental protection, food safety and packaging.

Therefore, Việt Nam's cooperatives must adapt to meet the evolving expectations of both international consumers and regulatory bodies.

These cooperatives are responding to the market shifts by adopting sustainable practices and focusing on eco-friendly production methods.

For them, the green transformation is not just a trend, but a necessary strategy to maintain competitiveness and capitalise on opportunities arising from free trade agreements (FTAs).

One notable example is the Đông Triều Custard Apple Cooperative, which has encouraged its growers to adopt VietGAP (Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices) and organic farming methods.

These practices have significantly boosted the cooperative's output, with each hectare of custard apple yielding over ten tonnes annually, translating to a revenue increase of approximately VNĐ70 million per hectare compared to traditional farming methods.

This shift has also helped meet the demands of international markets, particularly those that prioritise traceability and environmentally friendly production.

Similarly, Tam Nông Vietnam Cooperative based in HCM City, produces chilli sauce and other agricultural products. The cooperative has invested in packaging solutions that meet the strict requirements of Japan's market.

Specifically, they’ve opted for aluminum trays for packaging chili sauce and frozen products—ensuring both product safety and environmental sustainability.

According to the head of Tam Nông, Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, these improvements in product quality and packaging not only ensure export compliance but also reinforce the cooperative’s commitment to being green, helping to establish a strong and trustworthy brand.

Another innovative product from Việt Nam’s cooperative sector is Ecos straws, developed by the Sông Hồng Agricultural Cooperative. Made from organic vegetables, these straws are biodegradable and can be used in various ways, including as fish feed after use.

Their products have been tested for quality and have even received the FDA certification from the United States, allowing them to penetrate international markets with confidence.

In the Liên Minh Safe Agricultural Products Cooperative, located in a small farming area, there were initial challenges in maintaining product quality and minimising environmental pollution.

However, after embracing organic farming practices, the cooperative now produces tea that complies with safety standards, using organic fertilisers and minimising chemical use.

As a result, the cooperative’s monthly production has increased to three tonnes of dried tea, generating a revenue of over VNĐ500 million.

Despite the progress made by many cooperatives, experts have raised concerns about the rise in organic certification fraud.

This issue not only undermines consumer trust but also threatens the reputation of cooperatives and businesses on the international stage. Trần Văn Hiếu, director of DACE Company, which specialises in exporting agricultural products and spices, emphasises the importance of legitimate organic certifications.

Products with international organic certification, such as EU Organic or USDA Organic, typically command higher prices - often 10-25 per cent more than conventional products.

Legitimate certification provides assurance to international customers that products are natural, free from chemicals, and produced using sustainable methods.

However, the rise in organic certification fraud poses a serious threat to the credibility of Việt Nam’s agricultural sector and its cooperatives, potentially affecting their export opportunities and damaging the commodity industry’s reputation. — VNS