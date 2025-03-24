Đồng Nai to build new information park by 2030

ĐỒNG NAI — The People’s Committee of the southern province of Đồng Nai has issued a plan to develop a local digital technology industry, which will contribute to the actualisation of the Politburo’s Decree 57 on national digital transformation.

A key goal of the plan is to establish the Long Thành Concentrated Information Park by 2030, which will be a core element sustaining the industry in the area.

The province will also form a digital technology industrial ecosystem focusing on strategic technology, which will be comprised of data centres and establishments dedicated to the development of semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, cloud computing and blockchain technology.

According to Tạ Quang Trường, director of the province’s Department of Science and Technology, Đồng Nai has a lot of potential for innovation and digital transformation.

“The province has a strategic position as a gateway connecting the southern key economic region,” he said. “In particular, when Long Thành International Airport goes into operation, it will facilitate the application of high-tech logistics and production.”

Đồng Nai also has a strong industrial base, with 31 active industrial zones ready to incorporate technology into their production and business activities, he added.

The province's young labour force is a good foundation to develop tech-savvy workers, while its natural resources and good weather conditions are also conducive to applying ‘green’ technology in agriculture and developing renewable energy, Trường said.

According to Phạm Nguyễn Xuân Quỳnh, head of the Data Center and Cloud Partner Development Division at the Southern Digital Communications Association (SVDCA), high-tech industrial investors and foreign technology corporations often choose to invest in places that have preferential mechanisms, developed infrastructure and a skilled workforce.

“In this context, Đồng Nai should establish specific and attractive incentives, and create a transparent and fast approval process to attract high-tech investments,” she said. — BIZHUB/VNS