RoK to establish integrated logistics centre in Đồng Nai

March 20, 2025 - 22:24
The facility will cover over 55,000 sq.m of land, with a total floor area of 26,168 sq.m. The project is being developed through a joint venture with Lotte Global Logistics in Việt Nam, supported by the global logistics supply chain fund.
Chairman of the Đồng Nai provincial People's Committee Võ Tấn Đức and delegates perform the sand-shoveling ceremony to break ground on the project. — Photo courtesy of Đồng Nai Newspaper

HÀ NỘI — The Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on March 20 announced plans to build an integrated logistics centre in Nhơn Trạch 6 Industrial Park in the Vietnamese southern province of Đồng Nai.

The logistics centre will feature two main zones: one for ambient storage and another for cold storage. It is expected to become operational by May 2026.

The logistics centre will feature two main zones: one for ambient storage and another for cold storage. It is expected to become operational by May 2026.

A ministry official noted that Nhơn Trạch Industrial Complex is home to numerous Korean shipping companies. Once completed, the logistics centre is expected to serve as a key hub for Korean import-export businesses in Việt Nam.

The Nhơn Trạch Industrial Park in Đồng Nai province is a major logistics hub in southern Việt Nam, strategically located near key markets such as HCM City and Nha Trang. It also benefits from strong transport links, including Long Thành International Airport and Cát Lái Port. — VNS

Economy

Retail fuel prices rise slightly

According to the latest adjustment, RON 95-III, the most commonly used gasoline in Việt Nam, has increased by VNĐ440 to VNĐ20,080 ($0.79) per litre, while E5 RON 92 has risen by VNĐ410 to 19,690 per litre.

