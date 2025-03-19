Việt Nam, RoK vow to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Tae-yul on March 18 to discuss bilateral relations.

During the talks, both sides expressed satisfaction with the remarkable progress in Việt Nam-RoK relations, particularly since the elevation of their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in December 2022.

Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to its cooperation with the RoK and wishes to work with the East Asian country to further deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the coming time.

He proposed that the two sides continue to enhance political trust through high-level delegation exchanges; strive to meet the set target of bringing bilateral trade to US$100 billion; and encourage Korean businesses to expand investment in Việt Nam in areas where the RoK has strengths and Việt Nam has demand.

The RoK FM welcomed these proposals, emphasising that the country considers Việt Nam a key partner in its foreign policy in the region.

He hoped that the two sides will continue to coordinate and support each other at international organisations, improve the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms, including the annual Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue on reviewing the realisation of the Action Programme to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was signed in June 2023.

The two sides agreed to continue to closely coordinate and effectively implement the common perceptions of the two countries' high-ranking leaders, with an immediate focus on promoting delegation exchanges on the occasion of Việt Nam hosting the 4th Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit.

On this occasion, Sơn extended an invitation to Cho to soon visit Việt Nam and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS