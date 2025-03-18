Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Draft report on Central Party Agencies' Party Committee inspection approved

March 18, 2025 - 19:34
President Lương Cường praised the Central Party Agencies' Party Committee for its swift organisational efforts since its establishment, ensuring compliance with Politburo regulations. He commended the Party Committee for making appropriate personnel arrangements, which have contributed to building a structured and high-performing system.
President Lương Cường, chairs a conference to approve the team's draft report on the results of the inspection of the Central Party Agencies' Party Committee. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường, head of Inspection Team No. 1907 of the Party Central Committee's Politburo and Secretariat, chaired a conference in Hà Nội on Tuesday to approve the team's draft report on the results of the inspection of the Central Party Agencies' Party Committee.

During the meeting, Trần Văn Rón, a member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the committee's Inspection Commission, presented the draft inspection report. Delegates engaged in discussions, reviewing key issues, highlighting achievements, and addressing challenges.

In his address, President Lương Cường praised the Central Party Agencies' Party Committee for its swift organisational efforts since its establishment, ensuring compliance with Politburo regulations. He commended the Party Committee for making appropriate personnel arrangements, which have contributed to building a structured and high-performing system.

The President highlighted the thorough preparation of the inspection process, noting the strong coordination between the Party Committee and the inspection team. The report outlined both accomplishments and areas for improvement, offering recommendations to the Politburo and Secretariat in policymaking and leadership.

With the 14th National Party Congress on the horizon, Cường urged the Party Committee to strengthen accountability and execution, with a focus on reinforcing Party discipline, maintaining organisational efficiency, and fostering unity. He emphasised the importance of aligning their work with national priorities, such as streamlining the administrative apparatus, promoting digital transformation, and driving economic growth, with an emphasis on sustaining the 8 per cent GDP target for this year.

The President also stressed the need for continuous supervision of Party organisations and members, regular evaluations, and ongoing policy refinements. He called for recognising outstanding contributions while addressing any shortcomings during implementation.

He concluded by affirming that the inspection team would incorporate relevant feedback into the final report before submitting it to the Inspection Commission for review and eventual presentation to the Politburo for further action. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

New Party organisations under NA Party Committee established

The top legislator urged these organisations to promptly consolidate their internal structures, establish affiliated Party cells, build working regulations, assign specific responsibilities to each Party committee member, and work closely with relevant agencies to ensure seamless and efficient operations.
Politics & Law

Industry and Trade Ministry's Party Committee Standing Board disciplined

The commission expelled a number of officials of the ministry’s units from the Party, and proposed that the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider the responsibilities of and disciplinary actions against the Party delegations to the ministry in the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 tenures, along with several senior officials.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Deputy PM seeks UK's assistance to Việt Nam in building financial centres

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình on March 16 met with the Vietnamese Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS), which brings together nearly 200 scientists, researchers, and lecturers from universities and research institutes across the two European countries, along with the Vietnamese Embassy and other representative agencies.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman meets with Indian Lok Sabha Speaker

The two sides concurred to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels and between parliamentary leaders while supporting the expansion of bilateral collaboration in the fields of politics, defence – security, economy – trade – investment, agriculture, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom