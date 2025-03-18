Draft report on Central Party Agencies' Party Committee inspection approved

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường, head of Inspection Team No. 1907 of the Party Central Committee's Politburo and Secretariat, chaired a conference in Hà Nội on Tuesday to approve the team's draft report on the results of the inspection of the Central Party Agencies' Party Committee.

During the meeting, Trần Văn Rón, a member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the committee's Inspection Commission, presented the draft inspection report. Delegates engaged in discussions, reviewing key issues, highlighting achievements, and addressing challenges.

In his address, President Lương Cường praised the Central Party Agencies' Party Committee for its swift organisational efforts since its establishment, ensuring compliance with Politburo regulations. He commended the Party Committee for making appropriate personnel arrangements, which have contributed to building a structured and high-performing system.

The President highlighted the thorough preparation of the inspection process, noting the strong coordination between the Party Committee and the inspection team. The report outlined both accomplishments and areas for improvement, offering recommendations to the Politburo and Secretariat in policymaking and leadership.

With the 14th National Party Congress on the horizon, Cường urged the Party Committee to strengthen accountability and execution, with a focus on reinforcing Party discipline, maintaining organisational efficiency, and fostering unity. He emphasised the importance of aligning their work with national priorities, such as streamlining the administrative apparatus, promoting digital transformation, and driving economic growth, with an emphasis on sustaining the 8 per cent GDP target for this year.

The President also stressed the need for continuous supervision of Party organisations and members, regular evaluations, and ongoing policy refinements. He called for recognising outstanding contributions while addressing any shortcomings during implementation.

He concluded by affirming that the inspection team would incorporate relevant feedback into the final report before submitting it to the Inspection Commission for review and eventual presentation to the Politburo for further action. — VNS