Book on 50 years of Việt Nam – Japan relations launched

HÀ NỘI — A new scholarly book titled '50 Years of Việt Nam-Japan Relations (1973-2023)' was launched on Tuesday in Hà Nội.

The work, which provides a comprehensive overview of the history of bilateral relations between Việt Nam and Japan, explores the diplomatic, political, economic, social and cultural contexts surrounding their ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973.

It examines the global and Asian international contexts and provides a detailed account of the Việt Nam-Japan relationship, highlighting its political and diplomatic developments, economic exchanges and cultural interactions.

It divides the history into three distinct periods: the dormant phase (1973-1991), the recovery phase (1992-2001) and the development phase (2002-2023).

Written in Vietnamese, the book, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), covers approximately 400 pages and delves into the successes, prospects, challenges and policy implications of 50 years of Việt Nam-Japan relations.

The book was co-authored by ten scholars, primarily from the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the Institute for Northeast Asian Studies (VASS-INAS).

It was edited by Professor Furuta Motoo, Principal of the Việt Nam-Japan University and Professor Emeritus Trần Văn Thọ of Waseda University.

At the book launch, Đặng Xuân Thanh, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences, said that the book was made possible through the support of JICA and the contributions of numerous scholars and experts from the academy, the institute and top universities.

“The book is a significant scholarly achievement that would serve as an important reference in the study of Việt Nam-Japan relations,” he said.

Thanh also highlighted the current lack of in-depth, systematic research materials on Việt Nam-Japan relations in Việt Nam.

“As such, the publication of this book not only holds academic value, but also helps fill a gap in the study and teaching of Japanology in Việt Nam,” he said.

The book offers a comprehensive analysis of the development phases of Việt Nam-Japan relations, from the early challenges to the robust growth seen in recent decades.

It also presents evaluations and prospects for future cooperation between the two nations.

This makes the book an essential resource not only for researchers and students but also for policymakers, businesses and those involved in foreign affairs.

The Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) – Việt Nam Office, Sugano Yuichi, said the initiative to compile the book began in 2022 through cooperation between JICA and the academy.

He called the completion of the book an important achievement for JICA.

Japan has long been a pioneer in providing Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Việt Nam and remains the largest donor of bilateral aid, according to the official.

The Vietnamese Government has made effective use of Japanese ODA, as well as international funds, to build hard infrastructure and improve soft infrastructure mechanisms - key drivers for attracting foreign investment and advancing Việt Nam's socio-economic development.

The activities are summarised in Chapters 3 and 4 of the book.

He expressed his hope that Vietnamese students would gain a deeper understanding of Japan's ODA contributions and develop a closer connection with the projects funded through the assistance.

Ambassador of Japan to Việt Nam, Ito Naoki, said: "I hope this book will serve as a bridge to foster greater understanding and interest in the 50-year history of Việt Nam-Japan relations."— VNS