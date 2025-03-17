Conference reviews draft inspection report on Government's Party Committee

HÀ NỘI — Inspection Delegation No 1910 of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat held a conference on Monday to announce a draft report on its inspection of the Government's Party Committee.

The event was co-chaired by Politburo member, Secretary of the National Assembly (NA)'s Party Committee, and NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, who also heads the inspection delegation, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính who is also a Politburo member and Secretary of the Government's Party Committee.

In its draft report, the inspection delegation assessed that the Government's Party Civil Affairs Committee and Party Committee have thoroughly grasped key guidelines and viewpoints outlined in four key documents. These include the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No 18-NQ/TW, dated October 25, 2017, on the continued streamlining and re-organisation of the political system's apparatus for greater efficiency, along with Conclusion No 121-KL/TW, dated January 24, 2024, on reviewing the implementation of Resolution No 18 in association with the establishment and operation of new Party organisations; the Politburo’s Directive No 35-CT/TW, dated June 14, 2024, on Party congresses at all levels in the run-up to the 14th National Party Congress, among others.

In implementing Resolution No 18, the Government's Party Civil Affairs Committee and Party Committee have made initial progress in performing their set objectives and tasks. Efforts have been directed towards reducing intermediary levels, reducing administrative units and, particularly, restructuring district- and commune-level administrative units in conjunction with personnel downsizing.

They have also seriously implemented Directive No 35 in accordance with guidelines and on schedule. Meanwhile, Resolution No 57 has been pursued decisively, with a focus on related institutional improvements, investment in infrastructure, technology transfer and application, and high-quality human resources training, as well as business climate betterment.

Notably, the Government's Party Committee has taken decisive, coordinated, and effective measures to implement Conclusion No 123. These efforts include issuing clear directives, conducting scenario planning, assigning specific targets to each ministry, sector, and locality, refining institutional frameworks, addressing bottlenecks, mobilising resources, and implementing robust strategies to revitalise traditional growth drivers while fostering new ones.

Additionally, the Committee has prioritised the acceleration of nationally significant projects, laying the groundwork for achieving a growth rate of at least 8 per cent in 2025 and a double-digit rate in the years to follow.

The inspection delegation also identified several challenges and limitations. In some agencies and units, the internal restructuring has progressed slowly. Additionally, online public services, data management, and digital platforms have, at times and in certain areas, failed to meet requirements. Institutional bottlenecks and resource constraints remain obstacles to further progress.

In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Mẫn instructed the inspection delegation to continue coordinating with the Government's Party Committee to review inspection findings, taking into account the committee’s fresh establishment and refinement.

He urged the Government's Party Committee to continue listening to and promptly addressing concerns and opinions from localities. He called for the immediate implementation of Conclusion No 127, the continued execution of Directive No 35 in line with the evolving situation and new instructions from the Party Central Committee, and a review of stalled projects to prevent wastefulness. Furthermore, he underscored the need for effective management of infrastructure during the apparatus restructuring process.

PM Chính, for his part, outlined key areas that require further promotion in the implementation of the aforementioned documents.

He praised the close coordination from the NA, its Standing Committee, and other units in working alongside the Government to uphold democracy while efficiently handling a substantial workload in adherence to the set procedures, schedule, and quality standards. — VNA/VNS