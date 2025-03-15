PM asks for accelerated implementation of Project 06

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has just signed Directive No.07/CT-TTg on accelerating the implementation of the project on developing resident data, electronic identification and authentication applications to serve national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period, with a vision to 2030 (Project 06) in ministries, sectors, and localities in 2025 and beyond.

The directive states that the Politburo has identified 'the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation as a key breakthrough, a main driving force for rapidly developing modern productive forces, perfecting production relations, innovating national governance methods, socio-economic development, preventing the risk of backwardness, and propelling the country to significant development and prosperity in the new era.'

To concretise this guiding viewpoint, it requires a high determination, great efforts, and more decisive actions from all sectors and levels in implementing Project 06, linked to building and developing the National Data Centre, harnessing the potential of data to serve the national digital transformation revolution.

PM Chính requests ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government agencies, and provincial and municipal People's Committees to thoroughly understand and implement synchronously, systematically, promptly, and effectively the key tasks and solutions.

They were asked to focus on building and completing documents detailing approved laws and completing legal issues to serve the development of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Restructuring processes and reusing digitised data aim to ensure that people and businesses will not have to present, submit, or re-declare information and documents that have been digitised; prioritising measures to reuse digitised land data to reduce administrative procedures related to residency. Administrative units at the district and commune levels that have completed the resident data digitisation must use it immediately in the second quarter of 2025.

The PM also urged ministries, agencies and localities to upgrade and complete information technology infrastructure; complete the connection between the administrative procedure handling information system at the ministerial and provincial levels with the National Population Database in 2025.

Ministries and sectors must develop their digital transformation projects, ensuring connection with Project 06 and 11 utilities developed by the Ministry of Public Security.

Regarding data development, the PM asked ministries and agencies to complete the review and update of the National Data Strategy in the second quarter of 2025.

Completing the implementation of constructing, exploiting, and using National databases and specialised databases, particularly those on land, construction, insurance, finance, enterprises, labour, employment, healthcare, and education must be developed, exploited, connected with the National Population Database by August 2025. The data must be synchronised with the National Data Centre.

Additionally, the digitisation of internal business processes, documentation, and results of administrative procedure proccesses in areas related to people and businesses, must be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

PM Chính assigned the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) to draft and submit to the Government for promulgation decrees detailing the Data Law to ensure effectiveness from July 1, 2025.

The MPS was asked to coordinate with other ministries and sectors to complete the development of specialised databases to upgrade and improve the quality of online public services. They are expected to complete the provision of electronic identification accounts for organisations to ensure that from July 1, 2025, all enterprises can carry out administrative procedures electronically.

The MPS partners with the Ministry of Finance to develop a set of indicators to assess the operational level, growth, and development of enterprises. A set of indicators to assess the satisfaction level of citizens and enterprises in online public services through VneID is expected to be completed in June 2025.

The ministry was requested to organise the issuance of identity cards and electronic identification for Vietnamese citizens abroad whose biometric samples (fingerprints, iris) were collected, and coordinate to issue birth certificates for Vietnamese children abroad online.

The PM assigned the Ministry of Justice to urge localities to promptly complete the digitisation of civil registration data.

Localities that have completed the digitisation must urgently coordinate with the MPS to connect, verify, and synchronise with the National Population Database to reduce and simplify administrative procedures.

The Government Office will lead the development of a set of indicators and information systems to serve the Government’s and Prime Minister’s direction and administration based on the regulations of the National Data Centre in 2025.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) was asked to coordinate with the MPS and related units to pilot the Health Data Coordination System at Bạch Mai Hospital with medical facilities in Bắc Ninh and Thái Nguyên Provinces; Chợ Rẫy Hospital with medical facilities in Bình Dương and An Giang Provinces.

Simultaneously, the MoH will lead and coordinate with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Science and Technology to guide hospitals on costs for investing in or renting information technology to implement digital transformation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was asked to work with the MPS to study and propose solutions to reduce and simplify visa issuance procedures for foreigners and implement online visa issuance procedures for those who have biometric samples (fingerprints, iris) collected. The work is required to be completed in April.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Construction will coordinate with the MPS to implement biometric technology solutions and the VNeID platform at all airports, seaports, and border gates to facilitate citizens by September. — VNS