Meeting of Vietnamese Minister, US Trade Representative achieves positive results: Ambassador

WASHINGTON DC — The recent working session between Special Envoy of the Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson L. Greer has taken place in a sincere and friendly atmosphere, and achieved the results expected by both sides.

The statement was made by Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng, who attended the meeting held in Washington DC on March 13 to advance economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador noted that Minister Diên his assessments on the bilateral relationship between the two countries, and proposed specific and clear solutions to address existing issues in the nations' ties and to deepen the Việt Nam-US comprehensive strategic partnership. He also proposed initiatives aimed at achieving more balanced trade between the two countries.

Ambassador Dũng said Greer appreciated Diên's practical proposals, saying that these are practical measures which will significantly contribute to strengthening bilateral trade relations in the right direction. He affirmed that USTR would promptly review the proposals before engaging in further discussions on their implementation.

Both sides agreed to maintain working-level exchanges to advance the solutions discussed.

According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, this working session marked the first official ministerial-level meeting between the two countries since the new US administration took office.

During the talks, both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of US-Việt Nam relations during 30 years of diplomatic ties, 10 years of comprehensive partnership and two years of comprehensive strategic partnership.

Minister Diên affirmed that Việt Nam considers the US a top-priority partner and seeks to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership in a substantive, profound, and sustainable manner, thus contributing to bolstering mutual understanding and strategic trust between the two countries.

Highlighting the complementary nature of the two economies and their import-export structure, he said two-way trade has been on rapid and stable growth over the years, ensuring major foundations and national interests in the bilateral cooperation.

Việt Nam's consistent policy is to build harmonious, sustainable, stable, and mutually-beneficial economic and trade ties with the US, he stated, adding that Việt Nam has no intention to create any barriers that could harm the US’s workers or economic and national security.

He outlined specific solutions that the Vietnamese Government is actively implementing to promote the economic, trade, and investment relations with the US in a comprehensive, harmonious, and sustainable manner. He also proposed that technical teams from both countries continue discussions towards US recognition of Vietnam's market economy status, a decision he described as important and commensurate with the current comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

US Trade Representative Greer appreciated Minister Diên's proactive coordination and straightforward, responsible, and goodwill approach when understanding and directly addressing current US concerns.

He said the US’s new trade policy is designed to further promote trade and investment while protecting US economic and national security, and workers, without intending to harm partner countries. However, he said that trade exchanges must achieve rational economic benefits, calling on Việt Nam to implement stronger measures to open its market and improve the trade balance in the coming time.

Regarding concerns about the US’s tariff policies, Diên and Greer said this is the right time for Việt Nam and the US to coordinate to create a fair and sustainable business environment, involving review and consideration to remove trade barriers that hinder investment and business activities, as well as the establishment of effective mechanisms to control trade fraud, origin fraud, and illegal transshipment.

Concluding the session, the two sides agreed to conduct regular technical – level consultations to address specific issues, helping build harmonious, sustainable, and stable trade relations in alignment with the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. — VNS