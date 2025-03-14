Steering committee for re-organising administrative units convenes first meeting

HÀ NỘI — The steering committee for restructuring, re-organising administrative units and developing a two-level local administration model gathered for the first time in Hà Nội on March 13 under the chair of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình, who is also head of the committee.

After listening to a decision to establish the steering committee and discussing its operation plans, Minister of Justice Nguyễn Hải Ninh said that amendments to the Law on Organisation of Local Governments will be made soon to enable a two-level administrative system, more clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of provincial administrations and their subordinate levels, while addressing the transition of duties, powers, and organisational structures as part of the reorganisation.

Ninh said that his ministry will discuss with National Assembly (NA) agencies to determine whether a resolution is necessary to resolve certain issues arising from the reorganisation of administrative units.

Agreeing with Ninh, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Đỗ Đức Duy said that there is currently no official timeline for the conclusion of the district-level administration model. If this is to occur by June 30, a NA resolution will be required to address pressing issues affecting both people and businesses.

He proposed that a NA resolution be passed in May, with amendments to relevant laws expected in October.

Nguyễn Phương Thuý, Vice Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs held that as the tasks of communal administrations will increase following the re-organisation, amendments to the State Budget Law will be a priority to adjust financial allocations for local administrations.

Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà said that the steering committee is scheduled to submit a report on restructuring and re-organising administrative units to the Party Central Committee in mid-April, which means the workload ahead is huge.

Noting that there are currently 10,035 commune-level administrative units, which will be reorganised into around 2,000, Trà underlined that once the necessary legal frameworks such as the amended Constitution and the revised Law on Organisation of Local Governments are in place, the committee will focus on the reorganisation of provincial-level administration units before other related processes.

Concluding the meeting, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình highlighted the significance and the complication of the restructuring and re-organising administrative units, asking for a high sense of responsibility and strong efforts from ministries, sectors and members of the steering committee in the work.

He provided further details on the Government’s proposal, which involves transferring about one-third of the responsibilities currently handled by district-level administrations to provincial authorities while decentralising the remaining two-thirds to the commune-level administrations. The Politburo will decide on the names of communes and implementation timelines, with consultations scheduled for the following week with party organisations, ministries, and localities.

The Deputy PM assigned specific tasks to various ministries and agencies, encouraging them to proactively propose measures related to legal procedures and jurisdiction in the context of the restructuring process. — VNS