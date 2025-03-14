Ministry of Defence proposes WMD Prevention Law

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Defence has proposed a new law aimed at preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), seeking to strengthen the country’s legal framework in line with international treaties.

According to a draft prepared by the ministry, WMDs are defined as weapons capable of inflicting significant losses on enemy forces, technical assets and economic and defence infrastructure, while also severely damaging the environment, causing profound psychological and emotional impacts on populations.

The category includes biological, chemical, nuclear and radiological weapons.

The ministry warned that such weapons pose a grave threat in the hands of nations with malicious intent, terrorist groups, or other non-state actors.

It highlighted growing concerns over the increasing ease of manufacturing WMDs, noting that individuals with basic knowledge of chemistry or biology could potentially produce them and these weapons could be detonated remotely in crowded streets or concealed in public spaces, no matter how confined.

The ministry also underscored the difficulty of controlling the spread of WMDs and the lack of effective measures to protect densely populated cities from even small-scale attacks, let alone larger assaults.

The United Nations has established several international legal instruments to curb the proliferation of WMDs, including the Biological Weapons Convention, the Chemical Weapons Convention, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which have been ratified by most countries worldwide.

Việt Nam, a signatory to multiple international agreements on WMD non-proliferation, introduced Government Decree 81 in 2019, to address the issue domestically.

The ministry said that, to date, the country has not recorded any incidents related to the proliferation or financing of WMDs. However, the ministry acknowledged that while Decree 81 has yielded positive results, certain shortcomings remain. It argued that enacting a comprehensive law on preventing the proliferation of WMDs is now essential to address these gaps.

The proposed legislation focuses on five key areas: refining general regulations on WMD non-proliferation; enhancing efforts to counter the spread of specific types of WMDs; strengthening border controls and oversight of dual-use goods; improving measures to combat the financing of WMD proliferation; and bolstering the capacity and responsibilities of relevant authorities.

The move reflects Việt Nam’s commitment to aligning its national policies with global efforts to prevent the spread of some of the world’s most dangerous weapons, amid rising concerns over their accessibility. — VNS