Int'l media spotlight Party chief's visits to Indonesia, ASEAN Secretariat, Singapore

BANGKOK — International media have reported on Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's visits to Indonesia, the ASEAN Secretariat, and Singapore, highlighting that Việt Nam stands ready lead the bloc after three decades of integration and master the ASEAN way.

According to an article published by Thai PBS World under the Thai Public Broadcasting Service corporation, Việt Nam is actively reshaping its diplomatic approach as it works toward becoming a middle power by 2045, and this goal represents the country’s broader ambition to ramp up its international profile through strategic partnerships, economic growth, and diplomatic resilience.

Việt Nam is implementing significant reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing bureaucratic redundancy, and the country has also emphasised its role as a regional stabiliser, given its ability to engage with major powers while preserving ASEAN’s centrality, the article said, adding that Việt Nam has also utilised its flexible and balanced approach to forge new friendships and diversify its trading partners.

With its aspirations beyond Southeast Asia, Việt Nam is deepening its engagement with major global powers, including the US and China. It has also strengthened economic and defence cooperation to balance its strategic interests, the article noted.

Europe also plays a significant role in Việt Nam's expanding global outreach. As the Southeast Asian nation seeks to enhance its global footprint, it leverages its relationships with both Western and Eastern economic blocs, thus sustaining long-term growth and geopolitical stability, it wrote.

Meanwhile, several Chinese media outlets, including Guangming Daily, China News, Global Times, Phoenix TV News, Knews, Sina, and Sohu, also reported on Lâm's visits, noting that they helped reinforce Việt Nam's diplomatic strategy of "taking ASEAN as the centre", as well as strengthening intra-bloc cohesion through bilateral cooperation.

China's social media platforms such as Weibo, TikTok, and WeChat highlighted that the Vietnamese Party chief's visits aimed to boost intra-ASEAN cooperation, focusing on two key areas of strengthening economic and security ties with Indonesia, and promoting rule-building and investment attraction in Singapore. The articles emphasised that ASEAN unity brings benefits and stability to the entire region. — VNS