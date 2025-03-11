Party chief Tô Lâm strengthens Việt Nam-Indonesia ties during State visit

JAKARTA – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm held a series of high-level meetings with Indonesian leaders yesterday during his state visit to Indonesia, reinforcing the robust and deepening ties between the two nations.

During his meeting with Ahmad Muzani, Speaker of Indonesia’s People's Consultative Assembly, Lâm underscored the importance of his visit in exchanging views with Indonesian leadership and solidifying political trust.

He expressed his admiration for Indonesia’s cultural richness and developmental strides, reaffirming Việt Nam’s commitment to enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Muzani praised Việt Nam’s impressive socio-economic progress under its Đổi Mới (Renewal) process, noting that Lâm’s visit marks a crucial step in bolstering bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen legislative ties, enhance legal cooperation and facilitate economic, trade and investment collaboration.

Muzani also reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to deepening ties with Việt Nam for mutual benefit and regional stability.

Both sides pledged to work closely within ASEAN and other regional and international forums to uphold unity and cooperation in Southeast Asia.

In a separate meeting with Speaker of the Indonesian People's Representative Council Puan Maharani, Lâm emphasised Việt Nam and Indonesia’s significant roles within ASEAN and their shared interests.

Maharani highlighted the historic significance of the visit as the two nations celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

She expressed Indonesia’s appreciation for Việt Nam’s resilience and achievements in economic development, stability and improved living standards.

Maharani also confirmed Indonesia’s strong support for advancing bilateral ties and fostering people-to-people exchanges as a foundation for enduring friendship.

Both leaders agreed on measures to expand economic cooperation, setting a goal of raising bilateral trade turnover to US$18 billion by 2028.

They also committed to increasing legislative exchanges and experience-sharing between their respective parliamentary bodies to enhance policy coordination.

Lâm also held talks with Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin, Speaker of Indonesia’s Regional Representatives Council.

Najamudin welcomed the strengthening of Việt Nam-Indonesia ties through the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, pledging his support in furthering multifaceted cooperation.

Both leaders underscored the importance of deepening political trust, legislative collaboration and local-level partnerships to advance shared development goals.

They highlighted the role of their legislative bodies in fostering bilateral ties and ensuring sustained cooperation in various fields, including security, economy, education and cultural exchanges.

At each meeting, Lâm conveyed invitations from Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to the Indonesian leaders to visit Việt Nam, all of whom accepted with pleasure.

Following the successful conclusion of his three-day state visit to Indonesia and official engagements with the ASEAN Secretariat yesterday, Party General Secretary Lâm, accompanied by his wife Ngô Phương Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, departed Jakarta for Singapore at the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister and Secretary-General of the People's Action Party Lawrence Wong. — VNS