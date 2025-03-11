Vietnamese Party chief meets with Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Speaker

JAKARTA — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm had a meeting with Ahmad Muzani, Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) of Indonesia, on Tuesday as part of his state visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Lâm expressed his pleasure to visit Indonesia – a beautiful nation with rich and diverse culture, and to witness the remarkable progress the Indonesian people have made in various fields.

He said his visit aims to exchange and reach a common perception with Indonesia's leadership on major cooperation orientations, thus further strengthening political trust and deepening substantive cooperation across fields in line with the Việt Nam-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership framework.

Muzani congratulated Việt Nam on great achievements in its “Đổi mới” (renewal) process, saying Lâm’s trip is a vivid demonstration of the traditional friendship and close ties between the two countries, marking a significant milestone with the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership, and creating new momentum to foster strong and substantive cooperation that aligns with the interests and aspirations of their people.

The two leaders expressed their delight at the strong, practical, and effective development of the relations between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the MPR, both bilaterally and multilaterally, calling the legislative relationship a crucial component of the overall ties between the two countries.

Both expressed their hope that the two legislative bodies will continue to make positive contributions to the friendship, multi-faceted cooperation, and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries through drafting and enacting legal documents, establishing appropriate mechanisms and policies to facilitate all-around cooperation, especially in economy, trade, and investment.

Muzani affirmed that Indonesia attaches great importance to relations with Việt Nam, for the benefits of both nations as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. He expressed confidence that Lâm's state visit will yield positive results, further promoting bilateral cooperation across various fields, including politics, defence, security, economy, trade, investment, culture, education, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, and collaboration between localities.

The leaders held that the Vietnamese NA and the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly should continue enhancing all-level exchanges, strengthening interactions between their committees, maintaining regular information sharing, and supporting each other at regional and international parliamentary forums.

They also pledged to make their utmost effort to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership and strengthen cooperation in a more substantive and effective manner. They also committed to working closely and supporting each other in regional and international forums, including efforts to reinforce solidarity and unity within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) while maintaining the bloc’s centrality in the regional structure.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lâm conveyed NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s invitation to the Speaker to visit Việt Nam soon. The latter accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS