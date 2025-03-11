Legislators discuss railway law overhaul to boost infrastructure investment

HÀ NỘI — The 43rd session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee began yesterday under the chairmanship of National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

During this session, the committee will review and provide feedback on multiple legislative proposals.

At yesterday morning’s session, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Danh Huy presented the draft amended Railway Law, emphasising a renewed approach to lawmaking.

The revised law focuses on establishing a clear framework and fundamental principles within the NA’s jurisdiction.

It is structured into eight chapters and 70 articles, streamlining the 2017 Railway Law by removing two chapters and 17 articles.

The proposed amendments aim to streamline administrative procedures and business regulations by eliminating 20 per cent of current administrative processes and 33 per cent of business conditions. These revisions are expected to simplify investment procedures and enhance efficiency in the railway sector.

A key aspect of the draft law is the mobilisation of resources from localities and various economic sectors for railway infrastructure investment. It also clarifies the responsibilities of stakeholders in constructing and managing national railways, local railways, dedicated railways and associated technical infrastructure.

The amendments also address the shared use of national and local railway lines and railway-road intersections.

Regarding the management and operation of railway infrastructure, the draft law proposes a new classification of Việt Nam’s railway system, distinguishing national railways from local railways, including urban and conventional lines for passenger and freight transport, and dedicated railways.

It also revises regulations on the management of state-funded railway infrastructure assets, aiming to resolve longstanding issues in transferring these assets to the Việt Nam Railways Corporation.

Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment Lê Quang Huy emphasised the need to refine coordination mechanisms among management agencies for railway construction projects, particularly those involving new technologies or interregional connectivity.

He also called for a comprehensive monitoring and inspection system at both national and local levels to ensure consistency and effectiveness in railway investment projects.

In terms of railway infrastructure business operations, the reviewing body proposed clearer oversight responsibilities for Government agencies. It also suggested stricter enforcement measures for safety, maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.

Transparency is another key focus, with a proposed requirement for public disclosure of information on the quality and operational status of railway infrastructure.

During discussions, members of the NA Standing Committee agreed on the need for a comprehensive revision of the Railway Law.

Chairman Mẫn said that the amendments aimed to introduce breakthrough policies, decentralising and delegating greater authority to local governments in railway management. He also underscored the importance of aligning the revised law with existing legislation, such as the Land Law, the Planning Law and the Public Investment Law, to prevent conflicts and overlaps.

The chairman proposed a dedicated section in the law to prioritise resources, technology and workforce training, incorporating international best practices.

He encouraged the promotion of transit-oriented development (TOD) models, efficient land use mechanisms and the development of smart, sustainable urban areas.

A coordinated inter-agency approach between central and local authorities would also be necessary to resolve challenges in railway project implementation.

Addressing the draft law's provisions on prohibiting encroachment on railway safety corridors and infrastructure protection zones, chairwoman of the NA’s Committee on Deputies' Affairs Nguyễn Thanh Hải raised concerns about existing structures that violate these regulations.

She pointed to the bustling railway cafe street in central Hà Nội and densely built houses along Giải Phóng Street, questioning whether there is a budget allocated for relocating affected households.

During this session, the NA Standing Committee will review three draft laws -- the revised Laws on Special Consumption Tax, Corporate Income Tax and Management and Investment of State Capital in Enterprises -- before their potential submission for approval at the 9th NA session.

Chairman Mẫn highlighted their importance in driving economic growth towards the nation's 8 per cent target and fulfilling the socio-economic development plan.

The committee will also discuss bills for initial consideration, including amendments to the Law on Product and Goods Quality, the Law on Personal Data Protection, the Law on the State of Emergency and the Law on Participation in UN Peacekeeping Operations.

Additionally, it will deliberate on reducing 2024 land rental fees and a draft resolution on standards for clean and strong Party organisations under the Law on Emulation and Commendation. — VNS