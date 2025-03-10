ASEAN needs to adopt breakthrough thinking, sharper strategies to propel regional cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Building on the achievements of the past 60 years, ASEAN needs to adopt breakthrough thinking and sharper strategies to drive forward regional connectivity and cooperation.

The key directions are aimed at strengthening ASEAN's development, bolstering its central role in the regional structure.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm made the remarks in his policy speech during the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam’s accession to ASEAN on Monday, at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The event was part of the State visit to the Republic of Indonesia, which also included an official visit to the ASEAN Secretariat by Lâm, accompanied by his wife and a high-level Vietnamese delegation.

In his policy speech, Lâm emphasised the importance of further consolidating intra-bloc solidarity and strategic autonomy, enhancing economic resilience through innovative development solutions, promoting ASEAN’s unique identity, strengthening the effectiveness of establishing behavioural norms and improving the operational efficiency of the ASEAN Secretariat and its specialised agencies.

Lâm also highlighted ASEAN’s achievements over the past 60 years, as well as the important contributions and central role the organisation has played in maintaining peace, stability and promoting regional cooperation.

He also pointed out new challenges and opportunities arising for ASEAN in the context of a rapidly reshaping global landscape, characterised by a multipolar, multi-centre world, the explosion of scientific and technological advancements leading to fundamental changes in socio-economic life and the rise of non-traditional security issues such as climate change and cybersecurity.

Lâm added that "ASEAN is a crucial pillar in Việt Nam’s foreign policy and an inseparable part of Việt Nam’s development and integration strategy".

Starting with ASEAN, Việt Nam has increasingly deepened its international integration and now maintains diplomatic relations with 194 countries.

Among these, Việt Nam has established comprehensive, strategic, and overall strategic partnerships with 35 countries, including all ASEAN members and key ASEAN partners.

Việt Nam is also a member of over 70 regional and international forums and organisations and has a network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with more than 60 countries and economies.

As a result, Việt Nam has become one of the world’s top 40 economies and one of the top 20 in terms of foreign direct investment and trade volume.

Speaking on Việt Nam's foreign policy in the new era, Lâm said that Việt Nam would be ready to contribute actively and proactively to global politics, the world economy and human civilisation.

ASEAN had been identified as the most directly relevant and primary multilateral cooperation mechanism.

Việt Nam would continue to promote a sense of responsibility, contribute positively to ASEAN’s collective endeavours with innovative thinking, new approaches, flexibility in implementation, efficiency in actions and determination in results.

Speaking at the commemoration, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, ambassadors, heads of delegations of several member states and partners at ASEAN, and the Executive Director of the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) all praised Việt Nam’s proactive and positive role within the association over the past 30 years.

The ambassadors particularly commended Lâm’s policy speech, which offered profound insights and a visionary perspective on ASEAN from Việt Nam's standpoint.

The ASEAN Secretary-General and ambassadors also shared their positive assessments of Việt Nam’s significant contributions to the process of building the ASEAN Community, especially through its three terms as ASEAN Chair.

They also acknowledged Việt Nam's efforts in promoting economic and trade cooperation within the bloc and with countries outside the region, fostering innovative initiatives, addressing global challenges and actively contributing to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.

The countries expressed confidence that, with strong commitment and the leadership of Lâm, Việt Nam would continue to prosper and remain a key driver in ensuring ASEAN’s success in this new phase of development.— VNS