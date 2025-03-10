Political trust elevates Việt Nam-Singapore cooperation to new heights

The visit of Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, to Singapore serves as a vital political foundation for further strengthening the already excellent relationship between Việt Nam and Singapore, elevating it to a higher, more substantive and deeper level.

This was affirmed by Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Trần Phước Anh in an interview with VOV ahead of General Secretary Tô Lâm and his wife’s official visit to Singapore from March 11-13.

What is the purpose and significance of General Secretary Tô Lâm's official visit to Singapore?

This visit holds immense significance for Việt Nam-Singapore relations, marking a new milestone in their 52-year-long diplomatic ties. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1973, upgraded them to a Strategic Partnership in 2013, and during this visit, their bilateral relationship is expected to be elevated to the highest level – a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Beyond the goal of upgrading relations, the visit carries profound meaning. It not only reflects the commitment of both nations’ leaders to deepening ties but also underscores the engagement of their ruling parties. As this visit is led by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, he will hold high-level meetings with Singapore’s top leaders, including Secretary-General and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The elevation of relations, particularly through the visit of Việt Nam’s highest-ranking Party leader, demonstrates that this is a crucial political foundation for propelling the already strong Việt Nam-Singapore partnership to new heights, making it even more substantive and profound.

What key areas of bilateral cooperation will high-level leaders from both countries focus on, and what will be the highlights of the upcoming visit?

In addition to traditional areas of cooperation such as trade, investment, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges, both sides are prioritising and seeking to enhance collaboration in emerging fields.

For example, in clean energy, Việt Nam has significant potential in wind and solar power, while Singapore has a high demand for renewable energy. Both countries have committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. With Singapore’s demand and Việt Nam’s resources, this is expected to be a key area of cooperation in the coming years.

Another important focus is science, technology and innovation, critical drivers of economic development. Singapore, as a global hub for multinational corporations, particularly in the technology sector, has extensive experience in this field, which aligns with Việt Nam’s strong interest and demand for technological advancement.

Financial centre development is another crucial area of collaboration. Việt Nam aims to develop HCM City and Đà Nẵng into international financial hubs, while Singapore is already a world-class financial centre. Singapore’s expertise provides valuable insights for Việt Nam, and at the same time, this presents investment opportunities for Singaporean and global financial institutions looking to expand into Việt Nam.

How do you assess the foundation of trust that has enabled the strong bilateral relationship, particularly the economic cooperation exemplified by the successful expansion of Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP)?

The political relationship between Việt Nam and Singapore is exceptionally strong, built on deep mutual trust among leaders. Regular bilateral meetings, dialogues and mechanisms, including the annual meeting between the two Prime Ministers, further reinforce this trust. Additionally, the close ties between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and Singapore’s People’s Action Party contribute to a solid political foundation for advancing bilateral relations to new heights.

Declaring an upgraded partnership is just the first step in transitioning to a new phase. The key lies in how we implement the agreed-upon commitments to yield tangible results. A crucial next step is formulating a comprehensive action plan for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This plan must be highly detailed, clearly defining responsibilities, specific initiatives, milestones and timelines to ensure effective execution.

The VSIP initiative is a flagship project in bilateral cooperation and as we look toward the next 50 years, it must be elevated to a new level. Previously, VSIP primarily attracted labour-intensive and capital-intensive industries. Moving forward, the focus should shift toward high-value, technology-driven industries. Both sides need to discuss and devise strategies for the next phase of these symbolic projects to maintain their relevance and impact.

Could you share some other notable activities during General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to Singapore?

In addition to announcing the upgrade of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the visit will feature several significant activities.

One highlight is a policy speech by General Secretary Tô Lâm at the National University of Singapore (NUS). This event will serve as an opportunity to convey Việt Nam’s message to the international community, aligning with the spirit of Resolution 57, which emphasises science, technology and innovation as the foundation for future breakthroughs.

Additionally, there will be working sessions focused on learning from Singapore’s experiences in key areas of interest to Việt Nam. These include digital transformation, applied science and technology and the operation of world-class international seaports.

Another major highlight is a classical music concert featuring an orchestra from Việt Nam, held to celebrate the General Secretary’s visit and the upgraded bilateral relationship. The event will bring together numerous international friends, symbolising Việt Nam’s growing global engagement across various fields, including culture and the arts. — VNS