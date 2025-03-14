Party chief’s visits to Indonesia, Singapore help raise Việt Nam’s standing in ASEAN

JAKARTA - Both regional and international public opinion and experts have appreciated the upgrade of Việt Nam's relations with Indonesia and Singapore to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, affirming that this is a significant step forward and demonstrates Việt Nam's proactive stance and readiness to enhance its position in a new stage.

They held that the state visit to Indonesia and official visits to the ASEAN Secretariat and Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm from March 9-13 achieved all the set objectives at a high level, with the most notable accomplishment being the upgrade of Việt Nam’s relations with the two countries.

These moves clearly demonstrate Việt Nam's foreign policy of active and proactive integration into the international community, and emphasise the importance of developing its relations with countries within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

As for Lâm’s state visit to Indonesia and his official visit to the ASEAN Secretariat, the regional and international media assessed the potential for cooperation between the two countries as huge in emerging fields such as green economy, circular economy, renewable energy and semiconductor technology. They also highlighted the two nations’ desire to explore collaboration in other important areas, such as defence, security, and maritime affairs, and promote people-to-people exchanges, particularly between young generations, and enhance tourism cooperation.

Beni Sukadis, Senior Researcher at the Indonesia Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (LESPERSSI), said that Lâm’s visits to Indonesia and the ASEAN Secretariat have been widely recognised as a landmark diplomatic success between Việt Nam and Indonesia, while serving as a proof of the strong bilateral relationship and solidarity within the ASEAN region.

According to the scholar, the visit has strengthened Việt Nam's position in regional security cooperation, as the two countries reaffirmed their commitments to maritime stability, counter-terrorism, and defence collaboration.

By fostering closer ties with Việt Nam, Indonesia not only expands economic opportunities but also enhances its strategic influence in regional diplomacy, ensuring a resilient future and deeper cooperation, said Sukadis.

Some regional and international newswires praised the timing of the partnership upgrade as the two countries share many similarities as well as challenges, and can act together in numerous fields.

Assoc. Prof., Dr. Dinna Prapto Raharja, Senior Policy Advisor at the Synergy Policies Research and Training Institute, affirmed that with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the two countries can inspire each other to fully capitalise on opportunities in science and technology.

She held that cooperation with Việt Nam can bring benefits to Indonesia. This elevated relationship can help both sides cooperate more closely with other ASEAN member states to ensure regional stability, and strengthen security and defence ties.

Chinese media outlets such as Sohu, Sina, and Baidu Baijiahao noted Indonesia’s position as ASEAN’s largest economy and the potential for Việt Nam to make use of high-level interactions to enhance collaboration in the Mekong-ASEAN Economic Corridor and, especially, seek breakthroughs in digital economy and fisheries management. They also highlighted opportunities from combining Indonesia’s nickel ore resources with Việt Nam’s battery production capabilities to promote ASEAN's deeper integration into the new energy vehicle industry chain.

Regarding Lâm’s official visit to Singapore, newspapers all emphasised that the signing of numerous cooperation agreements between the two countries demonstrates a stronger connection between their economies. The two nations also made a significant mark by upgrading their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam described the two countries’ partnership upgrade as an important milestone in the bilateral relations, as it helps deepen their close ties in politics, economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

According to an article published by Thai PBS World under the Thai Public Broadcasting Service corporation, Việt Nam is actively reshaping its diplomatic approach as it works toward becoming a middle power by 2045, and this goal represents the country’s broader ambition to ramp up its international profile through strategic partnerships, economic growth, and diplomatic resilience.

Việt Nam is implementing significant reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing bureaucratic redundancy, and the country has also emphasised its role as a regional stabiliser, given its ability to engage with major powers while preserving ASEAN’s centrality, the article said, adding that Việt Nam has also utilised its flexible and balanced approach to forge new friendships and diversify its trading partners. VNS