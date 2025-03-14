Party chief’s state visit brings tangible benefits to Việt Nam, Indonesia: scholar

JAKARTA – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Indonesia has brought tremendous benefits to both nations, resulting in closer and broader cooperation across economy, politics, security, and people-to-people exchange, an Indonesian scholar has said.

Beni Sukadis, Senior Researcher at the Jakarta-based Indonesia Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (LESPERSSI) told the Việt Nam News Agency that the Vietnamese Party chief’s visit, made at the invitation of President of the Republic of Indonesia and Chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) Prabowo Subianto, affirms Việt Nam’s commitment to deepening relations with Indonesia – an important partner and the largest economy in the region.

Strengthening ties with Indonesia helps Việt Nam gain better access to a vast market, increase trade opportunities, and enhance cooperation in areas such as energy, infrastructure, and digital transformation. The visit also strengthens Việt Nam's position in regional security cooperation, especially maritime security, as both nations share concerns about the East Sea, he stated.

Multiple economic agreements were secured during the Vietnamese leader’s trip, he highlighted, adding the comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam aligns with Indonesia’s goals of economic diversification, particularly in manufacturing, renewable energy, and digital economy.

Notably, Vietnamese companies have made significant investments in Indonesia, with that by electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast expected to generate jobs and promote economic development while expanding opportunities for the archipelago nation to develop into an electric vehicle hub in Southeast Asia and globally. He described this as a way to strengthen the already strong bonds between the two countries.

Despite remarkable progress in their cooperation, Việt Nam and Indonesia should work together to resolve challenges to fully realise the potential of this partnership. Trade imbalances and regulatory differences can hinder economic partnerships, requiring both countries to streamline trade policies and reduce non-tariff barriers, he suggested.

Besides, competition in major industries like production and energy could create disagreements, demanding a cooperative approach rather than a competitive one, he said, elaborating effective cooperation will enhance potential advantages of the similarities that the two countries hold.

Expressing his interest in security cooperation between the two nations, Sukadis noted that both countries have reaffirmed their commitment to maritime stability, counter-terrorism, and defence cooperation. By bolstering ties with Việt Nam, Indonesia will not only expand its economic opportunities but also enhance its strategic influence on regional diplomacy, ensuring a resilient future and deeper cooperation.

He said the two countries have a common understanding of how to resolve and deal with East Sea issues, and in the spirit of ASEAN solidarity, both sides will work towards peaceful negotiations and dialogues. VNS