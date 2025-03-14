Việt Nam seeks stronger ties with Australia’s state

SYDNEY – Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm visited South Australia from March 11–14 to seek stronger cooperation between Việt Nam and the Australian state.

During his visit, Ambassador Tâm paid a courtesy call to Governor of South Australia Frances Adamson, and held working sessions with South Australia's Deputy Premier and Minister for Industry, Science and Innovation, Climate Change, Environment and Water, Labour and Population Strategy Susan Close, Minister for Multicultural Affairs and Tourism of the state Zoe Bettison, President of the South Australian Legislative Council Terry Stephens, along with member of the Legislative Council Tung Ngo.

He chaired roundtables on agricultural trade and educational cooperation, participated in a meeting with South Australian enterprises, and met with leaders of the University of Adelaide. He also had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community and attended the inauguration of a South Australian branch of the Việt Nam Association of Scientists and Experts in Australia (VASEA).

At the meetings, leaders from South Australia’s parliament, government, and business community highly valued cooperation with Việt Nam, considering it a priority with significant untapped potential. They expressed a strong desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Vietnamese localities, contributing to the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership framework between the two countries.

Governor Adamson noted that Việt Nam was one of the first countries she visited after taking office, and she plans to visit Việt Nam again in May 2025. She recommended that the two sides continue to focus on collaboration in trade, investment, people-to-people exchanges, education, and the development of low-carbon agriculture.

The Governor highly valued the Vietnamese community in South Australia, highlighting Vietnamese students who are hardworking, diligent, achieve high academic results, and engage actively in school and community activities. She also welcomed the establishment of the VASEA branch in the state.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier Susan Close emphasised the strategic benefits of the countries' cooperation, especially amid global uncertainties. She agreed that both sides must continue to support trade and investment liberalisation, and work together towards building a peaceful and stable region that respects international law.

Close reaffirmed that Australia views Việt Nam as an important and trustworthy comprehensive strategic partner with vast cooperation potential.

The Deputy Premier pointed out that Việt Nam is currently among the countries with the strongest development cooperation with Australia, and South Australia continues to prioritise ties with Việt Nam. Having visited the Sourheast Asian nation twice, Close expressed her hope for enhancing collaboration in education, science, technology, innovation, tourism, culture, and green agriculture.

For his part, Minister for Multicultural Affairs and Tourism Bettison praised Việt Nam’s transformation and expressed her admiration for the fast development of Vietnam’s economy, as well as the country’s rich culture.

President of the South Australian Legislative Council Stephens expressed his hope for more Vietnamese entrepreneurs to settle down, live, and do business in his state. Meanwhile, council member Tung Ngo said he hopes the friendship and cooperation between the two countries will grow even more, particularly in trade.

At the roundtable on agricultural trade and the meeting with businesses, representatives from South Australian companies expressed keen interest in partnering with Vietnamese firms. They recognised Việt Nam as a vital market for diversifying supply chains and shifting production and investment in the region.

Bodhi Edwards, Trade Director at the South Australian Department of Trade and Development, noted that Việt Nam is South Australia’s sixth-largest export market, with bilateral trade reaching 837 million AUD (US$526.44 million) in 2024.

Manufactured goods, agricultural, and high-tech products accounted for 17.6 per cent of total imports by the state, which in turn accounted for 6.5 per cent of Australia’s exports to Việt Nam. The state aims to export red meat, wine, cereals, wool, and dairy-related products to Việt Nam.

South Australian businesses are also eager to establish a wool production supply chain with Việt Nam, as well as export hay for the dairy industry and cereals to Việt Nam, he added.

At the roundtable on education, institutions and universities in South Australia acknowledged the large number of Vietnamese students among the top international student groups in the state, particularly in vocational training. Several South Australian universities also have collaboration programmes with Vietnamese institutions.

Ambassador Tam expressed gratitude to South Australia for its cooperation in hosting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son during the Deputy PM's visit to Australia in October 2024. He praised the robust growth of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

He commended South Australia’s role in fostering cooperation between the two nations, particularly in science and technology, innovation, information technology, and education.

The diplomat highlighted that Vietnamese entrepreneurs, associations, and students in South Australia have consistently contributed to the state’s prosperity. He expressed confidence that the newly established VASEA branch will play a crucial role in advancing scientific, technological, educational, and academic exchanges between the two sides.

The ambassador also called for an increase in cooperation with Vietnamese localities, including Đà Nẵng, with a focus on training semiconductor engineers, information technology, digital transformation, and low-carbon agriculture. He further recommended facilitating VietJet’s resumption of a direct air route to boost people-to-people exchanges, trade, and investment between the two countries. VNS