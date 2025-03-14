Chilean region seeks to boost collaboration with Vietnamese localities

BUENOS AIRES - A delegation from the Los Ríos region in central Chile paid a working visit to the Vietnamese Embassy in Santiago on March 13 to explore cooperation opportunities in the fields of culture, education, and economy between the two countries’ localities.

A representative from the region introduced its prominent cultural and economic activities for 2025, including a seminar between Los Ríos and various embassies, expected to take place in July, and the Los Ríos International Fair, scheduled for October. These events are anticipated to create opportunities for trade, promote the economic, cultural, and tourism potential of Los Ríos, and connect it with international partners, including Việt Nam.

Los Ríos has strengths in the production and export of dairy products, beef, lamb, oats, as well as fruits like blueberries and blackberries. Meanwhile, Việt Nam can share its experience in tropical agriculture development and food processing technology. This presents an opportunity for both sides’ localities to learn from each other, complement each other, and develop sustainable cooperation models that benefit both sides.

In the field of forestry and wood processing, Los Ríos boasts abundant forest resources, making it well-suited for collaboration with Vietnamese localities that have a well-developed wood processing industry. Both sides can also exchange experiences on sustainable forest development and environmental protection.

In terms of eco-tourism and culture, the Chilean region has many attractive tourist destinations, such as Alerce Costero National Park and Lake Ranco, which could be connected with Việt Nam's tourist sites. Meanwhile, organising combined tours between the two countries will attract international visitors and promote cultural exchanges.

Additionally, Los Ríos has great potential in renewable energy, mainly hydroelectric and wind energy, which Việt are also focusing on developing, thus creating opportunities for bilateral cooperation in sharing technology and experience, the representative added.

At the meeting, both sides expressed their strong desire to promote bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, culture, and education. This marks the beginning of many new cooperation opportunities for the localities of Việt Nam and Chile. VNS