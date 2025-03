Ceremony held to commemorate 64 fallen naval officers, soldiers in Gạc Ma battle

ĐÀ NẴNG – A solemn ceremony was held in Hẩi Châu district of the central city of Đà Nẵng on March 14 to commemorate 64 naval officers and soldiers who sacrificed their lives on Gạc Ma (Johnson South) Reef, part of Việt Nam's Truong Sa (Spratly), to defend the nation's sovereignty over seas and islands 37 years ago.

At the ceremony, family members of the fallen soldiers, local officials, war veterans, and former military personnel who used to be stationed in Trường Sa gathered to pay their respects to the martyrs. They observed a moment of silence and offered incense in tribute to the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the Fatherland.

Nguyễn Văn Tân, head of the liaison committee for Trường Sa soldiers in Đà Nẵng in the 1984-1988 period, highlighted Việt Nam's proud history - a history shaped by the relentless struggle for independence, freedom, and territorial sovereignty. He called the Gạc Ma naval battle a shining symbol of bravery, embodying the spirit of “sacrifice for the nation’s survival” demonstrated by the young naval heroes.

On March 14, 1988, engineering soldiers of the Vietnam People’s Navy stood resolutely on Gạc Ma with a unwavering commitment to protecting the national flag amid the vast sea. They faced death head-on, yet refused to retreat or surrender, creating an immortal circle of pride in the East Sea. The 64 soldiers, including nine from Đà Nẵng and one from Quảng Nam, laid down their lives.

Lê Thị Lan, the mother of martyr Nguyễn Hữu Lộc, shared a heart-wrenching memory of her son. At just 20 years old, he enlisted in the navy, and less than a year later, the family received the devastating news of his death. Though the pain of losing him will never fade, she expressed immense pride in his sacrifice for the nation’s sovereignty.

Nguyễn Văn Hien, Vice Chairman of DACINCO Construction Investment Co. Ltd., paid tribute to the soldiers' sacrifice, saying their courage is not only a source of national pride but also a guiding light for future generations. He emphasised that it is the responsibility of every Vietnamese people to honour their memory by upholding the values they fought for and contributing to the nation's prosperity.

The ceremony also saw the attendance of students from Dong A University, who offered incense in tribute to the fallen heroes. Nguyễn Thị Thuy Trang, a student of the university, expressed her emotion when attending the event. This is a reminder of the nation’s proud history and the unwavering loyalty of the soldiers who risked everything to protect the nation’s sacred land and sea, she said, vowing to carry this sense of pride and duty in her studies and future endeavours to help build a stronger, more prosperous Việt Nam.

On this occasion, the Dong A University and DACINCO presented gifts to the families of the fallen soldiers. VNA/VNS