PM Chính urges completion of 500kV Lào Cai- Vĩnh Yên transmission line by August 31

LÀO CAI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính requested Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and relevant units to expedite the implementation of the 500kV Lào Cai - Vĩnh Yên transmission line project within six months, ensuring its completion before August 31.

The project must achieve six key improvements: faster progress, better quality, lower costs, enhanced safety and efficiency, improved social welfare and better environmental protection.

He made the request while attending the groundbreaking ceremony and launching the construction emulation movement for the 500kV Lào Cai - Vĩnh Yên transmission line project in Vĩnh Phúc Province on Sunday.

The 500kV Lào Cai - Vĩnh Yên transmission line project is a national key project approved by the Prime Minister for investment, with EVN as the investor and Power Project Management Board 1 as the representative of the investor.

This double-circuit 500kV transmission line spans a total length of 229.5 km, with 468 transmission tower foundation positions. The project passes through four provinces of Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Phú Thọ and Vĩnh Phúc.

The total investment for the project exceeds VNĐ7.41 trillion (US$290.4 million).

At the event, leaders of EVN, Power Project Management Board 1, design consulting firms, supervision consultants and construction contractors pledged to strive for on-time completion.

Once operational, the 500kV transmission line will have a transmission capacity of approximately 3,000 MW from hydropower plants in the northwest region and neighbouring provinces to the national grid. It will enhance electricity imports, strengthen interconnections, improve the safety and stability of the national power system, reduce transmission losses and boost EVN's business efficiency.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Chính praised the efforts of local authorities and the people of the four provinces of Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Phú Thọ and Vĩnh Phúc for their cooperation in land clearance and site handover for construction.

The Prime Minister emphasised that 2025 marks the final year of the 13th Party Central Committee’s term, and Việt Nam’s economy needs a substantial breakthrough to achieve its socio-economic development goals for the 2021-2025 period.

The Government is focused on directing and managing economic growth, aiming for at least an 8 per cent GDP growth rate in 2025, to lay a solid foundation for double-digit growth in the following years. While this is a challenging task, it is necessary to achieve the goal of making Việt Nam a high-income developed country by 2045.

Stressing that economic growth cannot be achieved without sufficient energy supply, with electricity demand growing at roughly 1.5 times the economic growth rate, PM Chính urged the removal of unnecessary administrative procedures.

He pointed out that the groundbreaking of the 500kV Lào Cai - Vĩnh Yên transmission line project is only the beginning. Much work remains to be done to complete and put the project into operation.

He instructed the authorities of the four provinces involved, EVN and relevant ministries to mobilise the collective efforts of the entire political system, organisations and local communities.

The provincial party secretaries were tasked with directly overseeing land clearance, including tower foundation positions, route corridors and temporary construction sites, ensuring handovers to the contractors by this March.

He particularly emphasised the need for adequate land allocation for resettlement, ensuring the swift relocation and resettlement of affected households and guaranteeing that those who give up their land for the project will have better living conditions and livelihoods than before.

During the project's implementation, PM Chính stressed that the investor, contractors and related units must strictly adhere to the Party’s policies, government directives and his instructions. Regular inspections and timely solutions to construction challenges were necessary.

He urged ministries, agencies and local areas to actively coordinate and support the investor in promptly resolving any difficulties that arise. Consulting, construction and equipment supply contractors must strictly comply with contractual commitments and legal regulations to ensure that the project is completed on schedule and is of high quality.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment were tasked with supporting and guiding forest owners and relevant units in clearing trees at tower foundation sites and along construction routes to facilitate timely site handover. - VNS