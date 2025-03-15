Defence industry should become a spearhead of national industry: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on March 15 had a working session with the Ministry of National Defence and other relevant ministries and sectors, focusing on the outcomes of high-tech defence industry research and production.

As reported at the event, agencies and units under the Ministry of National Defence, led by the General Department of Defence Industry and the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, have achieved many breakthrough results in implementing key tasks in the fields of science and technology, innovation, and national defence assigned by the Party, State, Central Military Commission, and Ministry of National Defence, directly enhancing the country's defence potential.

The army has mastered system design, system integration, and core technologies in high-tech defence products, successfully producing and delivering several strategic items for military use while also contributing effectively to the country’s socio-economic development.

Acknowledging recent breakthroughs in the country’s defence industry, the Government leader noted that domestically developed defence products, particularly strategic ones, have been laying the foundation for a strong, independent, and modern defence industry with dual-use applications. The sector should become a spearhead of the nation’s overall industry, he stated.

The PM stressed that, based on the achievements and experiences in 2024, relevant ministries and sectors must continue working closely with the Ministry of National Defence to advise the Party and State on policies that align defence industry growth with the nation’s needs in the new situation. He highlighted the importance of integrating fundamental scientific research with practical applications, workforce training, and infrastructure expansion.

Furthermore, the leader called for developing special, breakthrough policies to accelerate the industry’s development progress in line with the tasks assigned by the Party and State.

PM Chính asked the Ministry of National Defence to continue effectively implementing the Party and State’s policies and guidelines on military and defence tasks, and sci-tech development, especially the 13th-tenure Politburo’s Resolution No. 08-NQ/TW on accelerating the development of the defence industry until 2030 and beyond, and the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation, and national digital transformation.

Building on the achievements and experiences in 2024, ministries and agencies must work closely with the Ministry of National Defence to harness collective strength in developing a modern defence industry, making it a key pillar of the national industrial sector and serving national construction and defence targets and tasks in the new era of prosperity, social progress, and well-being of the people.

They must master advanced technologies, keep improving the workforce's quality, and ensure a more professional and efficient production process to meet the requirements of the nation’s new development period. — VNS