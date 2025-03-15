PM seeks US experts' expertise for economic growth goals

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on Prof. Thomas Vallely, Senior Advisor for Vietnam at the Columbia University’s Southeast Asia Institute (USA) and his colleagues to continue with policy consultations to help Việt Nam reach its 8 per cent economic growth target in 2025 and achieve double-digit growth in the following years.

In a reception in Hà Nội on March 15 for Vallely, PM Chính also asked the professor to have a voice with the US administration for the two sides to push for a balanced, harmonious and sustainable economic relationship.

He congratulated Vallely on receiving the US Presidential Citizens Medal bestowed by President Joe Biden, praising his role in fostering the bilateral ties, especially in education and policy dialogue.

PM Chính thanked Vallely and Prof. Nguyễn Thị Liên Hằng at the Columbia University for sustaining the Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) despite the US's funding cuts, and encouraged more US universities to partner with Vietnamese counterparts, including opening campuses in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam always wants to strengthen cooperation with the US, he said, stressing that the Việt Nam - US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is opening door for broader collaboration, ranging from economy, trade, investment to education and training.

The government leader affirmed that Việt Nam has taken proactive measures to address US concerns, including trade imbalance through discussions with the US Ambassador and businesses to ensure a stable, sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership. — VNS