Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam attends 4th International Colloquium Patria in Havana

March 18, 2025 - 11:35
The event brought together over 400 guests from 47 countries, including politicians, scholars, media professionals, activists, and those interested in the seminar's discussed topics.
An overview of the event. VNA/VNS Photo

HAVANA – Vietnamese representatives attended the 4th International Colloquium Patria that opened in the Cuban capital of Havana on March 17.

The event saw the participation of First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, along with numerous Cuban officials and international delegates.

It brought together over 400 guests from 47 countries, including politicians, scholars, media professionals, activists, and those interested in the seminar's discussed topics.

The seminar addressed various issues, including measures to tackle challenges in digital communication and artificial intelligence (AI) from the perspective of the Global South. Discussions also covered opportunities and challenges in the field of technological politics, which recognises the central role of technology in shaping contemporary political dynamics.

Another key topic explored how digital spaces facilitate collective action, expanding and liberating connectivity networks, which in turn fosters community participation and the creation of an informed, critical-thinking, and proactive society.

Furthermore, the seminar delved into the trends of transformation in a connected world, where new social interaction opportunities coexist with misinformation, inflammatory speech, hostility, and manipulation. VNS

